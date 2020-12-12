CELEBRITIES

Ben Affleck negotiates lead in new George Clooney movie

The actor would be in negotiations to star in ‘The Tender Bar’, a film directed by George Clooney.

Actor Ben Affleck is reportedly in negotiations to land the lead role in George Clooney’s next film, ‘The Tender Bar.’

Affleck is reportedly in talks to star in Amazon Studios’ big-screen adaptation of the memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist JR Moehringer.

William Monahan is writing the script, and Clooney is also serving as producer on the thriller, along with his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov and Ted Hope.

The drama was originally at Sony Pictures, with Hidden Figures director Theodore Melfi directing the project. Later, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker left the film and the film was bought by Amazon Studios, which hired Clooney to direct.

According to Deadline, Affleck, Clooney, and Heslov have been waiting for the reunion for months. He added that when Clooney landed the directorial job, Affleck was high on his list to head the story.

Ben Affleck recently wrapped production on his film ‘Deep Water’ and Ridley Scott’s historical epic ‘The Last Duel’.

The 48-year-old actor will also direct “The Big Goodbye,” which represents the making of Roman Polanski’s 1974 classic, “Chinatown.”

‘The Tender Bar’ would reunite Ben Affleck, George Clooney, and Heslov. The trio previously worked together on the 2012 drama Argo, which earned them the Oscar for Best Picture.

