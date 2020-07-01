Ben Affleck ready to thread the suit ?

Ben Affleck again in the role of the Black Knight ? – Credit : Warner Bros

The expanded universe of DC Comics the movie takes the magnitude. Recently, rumors suggest that the return of Michael Keaton, the iconic Batman of Tim Burton, in The Flash. Today, it is another incarnation (quite successfully) from the Black Knight that you are talking about. According to some reports, Ben Affleck was going to be ready to thread the Batman costume. The actor has never hidden his pleasure to embody the character and was widely supported by Zack Snyder for the launch of its The League Of Justice.

Ben Affleck, ready to return to the DCEU

As Zack Snyder prepares for its Justice League to the HBO series Max, a large amount of information, explained that the filmmaker does not direct more the DCEU. It must be said that the Warner has a new specifications : more realistic. Approach already initiated by Joker and continued by Matt Reeves with The Batman (and Robert Pattison in the role of Bruce Wayne).

But it would seem, however, that the Batman Ben Affleck has not said his last word. As Henry Cavill, who has teasé his return as Superman, the actor is apprêterait to thread the costume. The discussions will take place around the idea of bringing back the actor to embody Batman.

According to The Nerd Cultured, Ben Affleck has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. to return as Batman in the films produced by the… Zack Snyder. We speak appearances the DCEU, in a mini-series of HBO’s Max ?) or even a movie, simply.

But this is not all, because Joe Manganiello (True Blood) must be Deathstroke to meet this Batman.

A trajectory that is not yet clear for the DCEU

Michael Keaton is also expected that the return of Credit : Warner Bros

For the moment, everything is a guess, and the plans of the Warner are still fuzzy for the DCEU. If the study seems to want a more realistic approach, of fantastic films, however, are in the program. Suicide Squad 2, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, Shazam 2… All of which show the the diversification the DCEU.

Not to mention the return potential Michael Keaton in Batman and the project of exploration of various chronologies of the characters, different eras, etc

It was the 22nd of August, which will be held the first DC FanDome. An online event of the entire universe of DC Comics is down for 24 hours. The Warner could offer new information about the DCEU for conferences, in particular on Batman.

