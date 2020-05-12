Ben Affleck said that Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper have helped to support his sobriety

In a recent interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America, Ben Affleck credited with other movie stars of the super-hero Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper for having helped him to overcome his struggles against alcoholism.

Before you contribute to the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man in 2008, Downey has experienced a period of drug addiction that threatened to end his career in Hollywood. During this time, the future star of Guardians of the Galaxy, Bradley Cooper, has had his own substance abuse problems and would have abstained from alcohol since 2004.

More recently, Affleck was engaged in a battle very public against alcoholism, which he has recently reiterated that it has been a factor in his potential departure of Warner Bros. “The Batman”. But according to the star himself, Cooper and Downey have both supported in helping them get back on their feet.

“You know, the guys that I have found, as Bradley and Robert have been very helpful and very encouraging, and they are wonderful men.”

Although the personal difficulties of Affleck have slowed down his work in recent years, the star currently has several projects that should come out in 2020. This weekend, for example, saw the release of ” The Last Thing He Wanted is a new drama, Netflix director: Oscar-nominated Dee Rees.

The next step is Finding the Way Back: Gavin O’connor, which will be in theatres on march 6, and in the stars Ben Affleck as a former basketball player student, who is battling alcoholism. After that, we have Deep Water, Adrian Lyne, which should be released on 13 November, followed by The Last Duel by Ridley Scott on the 25th of December.

In the meantime, filming is underway for The Batman of Matt Reeves, and you can judge for yourself how Robert Pattinson compares to its predecessor when the film arrives in cinemas on the 25th of June 2021.