Ben Mulroney quits etalk to leave the place to voice diversified | Arts | The Sun

TORONTO — CTV announced that Ben Mulroney is going to resign from his position as facilitators, the issuance of news about celebrities etalk to leave the place to the voice of “diversified”, after a scandal involving his wife, Jessica Mulroney.
Bin Mulroney made the announcement during the broadcast of the Monday of the fair Your Morning. We will continue to encourage the talk-show in the morning and in the cover of the red carpet etalk.
He said to his colleagues that he hoped his successor etalk it would be black, aboriginal and other racialized person.
He also referred to the controversy surrounding Jessica Mulroney, who has been accused of having harassed the influenceuse Sasha Exeter earlier this month.
CTV has dropped the reality tv series Jessica Mulroney I Do, Redo after that Sasha Exeter had declared that the stylist had threatened his livelihood and that he had “tried to silence a black woman.”
Ben Mulroney told viewers Monday that he and his wife, which he left to his professional commitments, they are committed to learn more about the racism anti-Black, and to understand their “blind spots”.