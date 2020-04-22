Benedetti saved to Benedetti, the ‘Poet’ scored three of the six goals against Juarez

The colombian Nicholas Benedettithe America, reversed the criticisms that he won in his first match of the choose MXat the score 6-3 to Juarez, handled by Diego Rolán. The ‘Poet’ was rescued himself by scoring three of the goals with your own virtual character.

In the simulator of FIFA, the character of Benedetti took the ball by scoring three times in the game against the Braves Juarez and recover the prestige lost at the start of the tournament, after falling 3-0 to Puebla.

In addition Benedettiby the America scored Giovani Dos Santos, Roger Martinez, on the part of Braves Juarez scored Diego Rolan, Angelo Sagal and Mauro Fernández. The representative of Juárez, for his part, has scored eight goals and received 11 in his two commitments of the choose MX.

Stresses that the players of the America who have participated in the choose MX, insist, put as owner Roger Martinez, regardless that the colombian at the start of the championship was frozen by the board azulcrema and is not considered a holder in the scheme of Miguel Herrera.