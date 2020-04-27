Benedict Cumberbatch – with Frankenstein play in streaming for free

the Frankenstein a piece of theatre, with Benedict Cumberbatch will be broadcast for free on YouTube. The history of the author Mary Shelley about the human creature known as Frankenstein has kept the public riveted for centuries, thanks to its fascinating mix of drama and horror.

Although the story has been adapted in various ways over the years, one of the interpretations of the most unique was the stage production of the oscar-winning director Danny Boyle 2011. With Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller in the roles alternating of dr. Frankenstein and monster of the same name, the play was a success award winning. Now, as reported by Bloody Disgusting, the National Theatre will broadcast the production for free via their YouTube channel on April 30 and may 1.

Originally broadcast live in various cinemas in 2011, the production is back in the cinemas in several other occasions since, although it has not yet been distributed free of charge. Like many adaptations, the version Boyle’s Frankenstein presents many differences compared to the original novel, the biggest modification being without doubt that the story is told from the point of view of the monster rather than his creator, Victor Frankenstein.

Boyle has been in the news in recent years, with reports that he would do everything, the new film 28 Days Later to the supervision of the production of a television adaptation of his film’s main Leonardo DiCaprio, The Beach. Although these productions will probably be slow to arrive due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress, Frankenstein should be fascinating for fans locked in the work of the director.

