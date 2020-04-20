Benefit Concert against the COVID-19 : Elton John performs in a particular decor

This Saturday, big names in the song, such as Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Celine Dion gave us an appointment within the framework of the concert by One World : Together at Home, an event aiming to support the world Health Organization in its fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

This concert is posted in its entirety on YouTube allowed us to hear great songs, but also to see in what environment these stars spend their time in this era of containment.

Charlie Puth couldn’t make his bed before going on live in front of the entire world?😭💀 pic.twitter.com/kNasVp6Zf5 — kenna (@shakeurkittyy) April 18, 2020

Watching the The Stones drummer air drum is not something i knew i needed this bad pic.twitter.com/CjBOZ8Yt9a — Tony Digs (@ToneDigz) April 19, 2020

The anticasting was particularly surprising in the case of Elton John who performed his classic “I’m still standing” in front of a basket and basketballs.

LISTEN: The great Elton John performs “I’m Still Standing” in honor of our health care heroes!#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/dRlZjQ3RqU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

Decor rather down-to-earth for one who has long been known for its quirkiness.

I’m still shooting

Since the release of this performance, we now have the mental image of Sir Elton that tent of three-point shots in her driveway and it is far from unpleasant. Thank you One World : Together at Home!

However, we should not be surprised, because whether one is a professional athlete, a legend of the music, or even a sister in a convent, the passion for basketball knows no limits.

Nuns playing basketball at a monastery in Sevilla, Spain while sheltered in place for the sars coronavirus. Hoops makes the world go around.pic.twitter.com/53oKV5GnNU — Michael Dolan (@mikedolanny) April 16, 2020

As the expression goes : “Ball is life! “