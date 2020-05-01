Benjamin Biolay Guillaume Musso, all make use of the designs of Mathieu Persan

When Great Pricethe new single by Benjamin Biolay is out on the 24th of April, critics have applauded. When the display that shows the song is unveiled, the enthusiasm on the social networks went into overdrive and the sales on the official store of the singer took off. The air, disillusioned, a man that we guess to be Benjamin Biolay is leaning on a red Ferrari. A guitar Gibson Firebird, standing up against the door. Clouds dominate the car planted in a setting of tall fir trees. Before even listening to the song, you guess its.

A very up to date, even if we think also of the years 30 and to the universe of the graphic artist Cassandre (1901-1968). “ I was inspired by the circuit Spa-Francorchamps in the belgian Ardennes, tells the illustrator Mathieu Persian, 41 years of age. In his song, Benjamin Biolay talking about a Ferrari and he has a Gibson. Illustrator, this is a profession where one gets service from a book, a song, an article… I like this idea of trying to do justice to a subject, of him finding a picture.“

With its scenic organic, its colors, its visual design, with few elements that go to the essentials, the “ tables “Mathieu Persan still have some sense and leave the place to the imagination and to poetry. It is his signature, the one that has made its overwhelming success. There are still ten years old, he had never drawn. His trick was math and music. He was working in the towers of la Defense in suit and tie.

Today, it is certainly always in the bank, but in the communication. The drawing that he practice under a trade name, it is his second work. The one who is trying to make him famous. While he is confined with his wife and their two daughters in the East of paris, it is the illustrator that everyone’s talking about. In France, it accounts for clients most of the major magazines, publishers and record companies. Across the Atlantic, he signed to the Boston Globe. The New Yorker, the holy grail of illustrators, is at hand.

The international success of Stay at home

Personally chosen by Guillaume Musso, he drew the cover of his last two novels, including Life is a novel which will be released on may 26, editions Calmann Lévy. For this title, Mathieu Persian has imagined the skyscrapers intermingling of open books, where escape of the leaves.

With Benjamin Biolay, the adventure is more recent. Head of marketing for the label Polydor within Universal Music, Lola Greenhouses is looking for a trick to give want the largest number to listen to the album of Benjamin Biolay to its release on 26 June. “Video formats and audios, require a time and effort for the discovery. If we want to reach the largest number, it must first seek the immediacy“, thinks she. The idea of an image to convey a mood in a second, before you even listen to a first sound is required. “I thought of the american band the Black Keys, who during a tour had left the fans to draw a poster by night.“

To find the four artists who will illustrate each with three to four songs of the album, she delves on Instagram. Mathieu Persan is not yet very well known. A poster that represents people in a queue, with in the background the four conifers that change colors according to the seasons the challenges. “It was for a temporary exhibition that was to last for a longer time. The message was there, the poetry also“recalls Lola Greenhouses. Benjamin Biolay is packed. Posters, Mathieu Persian has drawn three. For The wheel turnshe has created a mood of funfair with a big wheel at once disturbing and full of promise. For My roadit is a desert landscape of night to the us with electric cables. “Mathieu Persan has done a fantastic job“congratulations to Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier, producer of the tour of the singer whose poster will be that of the Great Price.

Be reactive, it is also allowed Mathieu Persan to see its international standing take off during the containment. On 13 march, he post a poster Stay at home. Four words in French and an illustration which will make the tour of the world on the social networks. “Nobody commanded me, and yet it has become viral after that personalities such as Pierre Niney, Angela, Jerome Solomon, director-general of Health and the Red Cross have shared on the Net“, he says. In agreement with the art gallery parisian Sergeant Paper, it is selling the poster in the idea to help caregivers. “In this Tuesday, April 24th, we collected 80,000 euros net, which have already been distributed to the university hospital of Strasbourg, Lille, Lyon, Rennes and Montpellier. I receive emails from caregivers thanking me to have been able to purchase chairs to rest a bit. It is crazy that they don’t have chairs“, he says. Think about others, it is a family affair.

Math spe, solfeggio and musical comedy

Born in December 1978, Matthew is the youngest of a couple of pure mathematicians. In Persian, it is fashionable to do research in applied mathematics and teaching geometry. “No one had an artistic profession. My mother has always instilled that it was necessary to have a stable work“, he remembers. Child, he was not going to specially visit exhibitions or museums. His eye and his sense of the beautiful are seasoned with travel. “In the summer, my parents had two months of vacation and off we went in a camper to tour Europe.“It is even recorded in the Conservatory where he will discover that the music theory with its rationality and its precepts are very similar to mathematics. In adolescence, he gave up the violin for the guitar. “To please the girls“, he laughs. Addict of music, he learned the piano, trumpet, drums, and bass. A self-taught photographer. Later, this ability to learn by himself will serve him for the drawing. For the time being, it makes math sup, math spe, and eventually, a DEA in applied mathematics.

In 2001, just before the attacks on the World Trade Center, the internet explodes and he is engaged in the processing of data of large groups. “Discover the company, a world totally unknown to the house was a real shock.“In 2003, at age 25, he met his wife, Bénédicte, professor of French. His work is interested in medium-but live. In it, he writes songs about the absurdity of the world of work. “We see today that people who take the country, they are the cashiers of hypermarkets, farmers, police officers, caregivers, delivery people, teachers,…of the business under-paid and sometimes despised by those who have the big schools, but who in these times are not used to much“, he remarked.

His wife, who draws very well the idea of creating its own tissues. He takes the game and learns the drawing on the computer through various software and a countless number of tutorials. Like all mathematicians, the prospects, he knows what it is. The idea to animate its songs with the drawings taking shape. A friend who runs the magazine Gonzaï he passes the order. Very quickly, it shows all Of the log. It was then that his mother becomes ill. Before dying, she advised him to do what he loves. He was 35 years old and feels finally allowed to jump the not. Thanks to social networks, the orders are flowing in. He co-directed the short animated clip of Infernal Machines the irish group the Divine Comedy, of which he is a fan ever since.

The two-part video is original. The beginning with the machines that were inhuman in black and white reminds Metropolis Fritz Lang, the suite is a tribute to the colourful graphic american of the 60’s and recalls Stop me if you can directed by Steven Spielberg with Leonardo DiCaprio. Make the bridge with the music, this is ultimately what makes it the more fun. His next project is a synthesis of his last fifteen years : a musical comedy about the world of work with its songs and told in the form of an animated film for which he will be the director. The producers are scrambling already.

The Divine Comedy – Infernal Machines :