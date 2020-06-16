Benjamin Biolay leads to Franck Riester, the minister of culture, is not strong enough

In full promotion of his new album, “Grand Prix”, the output of which is scheduled for June 26 Benjamin Biolay multiplies the interviews and rants. After being taken to the Lady of the Climate, which, according to him, biting the work of the real actors, the interpreter of the “Friday 12” has apparently found a new target in the person of Franck Riester. When asked about the last words of Emmanuel Macron, the singer has made to the AFP of their deception, the culture has been completely eclipsed by the president.

A disappointment that attaches directly to Franck Riester. “It’s going to take in the near future to have a minister of Culture who is a political heavy weight,” explained the 16 of June, in statements reported by the HuffPost, adding That “it will be welcome. He goes to see that is going to be full of interesting people with whom to discuss, who are not so vehement, that they have a lot to say about what they know”.

“In the ‘cultureux’, there are a lot of smicards”

The former of Chiara Mastroianni, who regrets that Franck Riester did not answer the expectations of the French, points the finger to “the software of the thinking of the current government,” for that, “the culture with the help of the State, is heresy.” “There’s probably a little bit of populism behind the fact not to speak of a culture in a recession, ‘this is not the time to talk about cultureux’,” insists Benjamin Biolay, before concluding, “But in the ‘cultureux’, there are a lot of smicards, people

