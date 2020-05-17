Benjamin Lavernhe : “I have lived to confinement in a state of amazement”

Madame Figaro. – The main feature of your character ?

Benjamin Lavernhe. – The kindness.

The one you’re the least proud of ?

My inattention. I am often caught up in my thoughts. This can give the impression that I’m not listening.

The one that you hate in others ?

The malice.

Your thing stress ?

To see my friends. I let you imagine my nervousness during the confinement…

I have two or three questions to ask God

How have you lived it ?

In a state of pause, of consideration, with a form of guilt of doing nothing. I have, however, been occupied by the tablets that each member of the troupe has produced for the web-tv of the Comédie-Française. It has maintained a link between us, and with the public. It was good for the moral !

Your gesture green ?

Eat less meat and pick up the litter thrown by passers-by.

Your motto ?

These words of William Arthur Ward : “It’s impossible, said Pride. It’s risky, said Experience. It is pointless, said Reason. Try, whispers the Heart.”

The cast of a dinner ideal for you ?

My best friends, the fabulous american comic Key and Peele, Paul McCartney, Natalie Portman, and God for him to ask two or three questions…

The gift you give often ?

Recently, the BD of Riad Sattouf or Fabcaro.

Music in your life ?

The 1960’s and 1970’s that listened to my father : Creedence Clearwater, Stevie Wonder, Cat Stevens, the Beatles… And a group of funk recent : Vulfpeck.

An encounter that made an impression on you ?

Loïc Corbery. Fifteen years ago, I took a slap in the seeing play The Liar at the Comédie-Française. I had waited for him to say. Three years later, he was involved in my free class at the Cours Florent. We have become friends. It is he who has talked to me at the Comédie-Française. It is a chance, but it was also part of the administration committee, which appointed me as an associate.

Heroines of childhood ?

Of youth rather : Audrey Tautou, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow and Natalie Portman.

Your luxury ?

To live my passion.

A mode that annoys you ?

Sneakers with platform sole and the vocoder.

Your favorite tv series ?

Breaking Bad.

Benjamin Lavernhe will soon be at the cinema in Antoinette in the Cevennes, Caroline Vignal ; Deliciousfrom Eric Besnard ; and The Speech, by Laurent Tirard. And on stage, with the Comédie-Française, in Les fourberies de Scapin, The Serge and The Bourgeois gentilhomme.