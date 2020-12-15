BENJAMIN MCKENZIE OF “THE OC” WILL BE A DAD AGAIN

The family Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin grow!

The star who played Ryan in The OC . and the Deadpool actress are expecting their second baby together.

In 2016 they welcomed their daughter, Frances, while the 41-year-old is also the mother of Julius, born from a previous relationship.

It was Morena Baccarin who unveiled the good news on the show The Talk, in which she explained that already with two children at home, she and the 42-year-old hardly spend time alone.

But Benjamin McKenzie has found ” a clever way ” to involve them in their romantic dates, for example by asking Frances to help him make up. The same actor had shown the fun and colorful result of his daughter’s makeover:

Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin met and fell in love with the Gotham set. They got married in 2016.