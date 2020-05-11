Benjamin Millepied, a perfect gentleman with Natalie Portman

Tuesday, September 4, Natalie Portman lit up the Venice film Festival. In its shadow, her husband, Benjamin Millepied, dazzled.

Simply dazzling. Natalie Portman lit up the red carpet of the Venice film Festival, Tuesday, September 4. The actress featured in the official competition, the film “Vox Lux”, Brady Corbet. A musical comedy with the songs of the singer Sia, which traces the rise of a pop star named Heavenly on fifteen years. Natalie Portman has, therefore, walked the red carpet in a dress sparkling. In his shadow, her spouse : Benjamin Millepied. If the French dancer and choreographer was not at his side in front of the photographers it was not far. He admired his wife, dazzled. Shortly before, it is well with Benjamin Millepied as Natalie Portman had taken the gondola bringing it on the red carpet. Gentleman, the dancer has helped him to set foot to earth, offering him his arm to accompany him up to the Lido of Venice, before leaving.

“I met the woman of my life”

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met in 2009 on the set of the film “Black Swan”, Darren Aronofsky. They were married in 2012 and had two children, Aleph (7 years) and Amelia (1 year). “I met the woman of my life,” said Benjamin Millepied, in an interview with the magazine “Marie Claire“. And he added : “Natalie is someone who fills my wishes, so here it is… Natalie has an intelligence rare, and it is extremely attractive.” If he heaps praise on the actress, he does not hesitate to share their pride on social networks. Like when he participated in the film “Vox Lux” : “I had the privilege of making the choreography of the last ten minutes of the film, the music of Sia for my wife and an incredible group of women,” writes Benjamin in a photo of Natalie Portman on the filming.

