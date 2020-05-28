Benjamin Millepied launches a digital platform to attract a new generation of spectators

14: 00

on may 28 , 2020

He would have had, on the 29th of may, invest the boards of The Seine music of Boulogne-Billancourt with its new creation, a modern vision and personal Romeo and Juliet. But the epidemic of Covid-19 cut off the legs by forcing the postponement of the event to 21 January 2021, and it is, therefore, from Los Angeles-Benjamin Millepied talks to us on the phone. Not reasons which have led him to reinterpret the timeless love story that has inspired many choreographers, whatsoever Rudolf Noureïev or Angelin Preljocaj, and that he has not yet had the time, containment forces, rehearse intensely with his company, but of the digital platform that it launched on may 11, LAPD, to conquer a new generation of spectators.

A big jump in the vast world of apps downloadable which has established itself as a highlight for the former “main” of the New York City Ballet, now a choreographer, and especially business leader with management since 2012, a troupe of 12 dancers, the L. A. Dance Project. “What saves us is that we are a small structure, it has the advantage of more flexibility to find solutions and try to get out of this crisis, which could take a while,” he says. I can still pay all my employees, so that at the end of the month the dancers of major companies from the us will be unemployed.”

Five dance classes per day on its digital platform

Serendipity, Benjamin Millepied reflected for some time on a way to build, out of the theatres, a relationship closer and more intimate with an audience scattered around the world. It must be said that new technologies, virtual and film, have always strongly attracted. The husband of actress Natalie Portman has produced a few short films, launched in 2015, during its brief passage in the direction of the dance of the Paris Opera, the 3rd Stage, a new digital space, and announces, in its Romeo and Juliet, mix videos, filmed live and projected images in the room. “In addition to allowing us to survive financially, our platform pay going to be the opportunity to invent new tools to share our art, but also to create a community with content developed specifically for our digital subscribers, young professionals in search of expertise, or simple passion.”

The programme of the new app promises to be rich, multidisciplinary, and multifaceted, to the image of his creator. First, there are five dance classes per day provided by the dancers of the troupe (in which the program is sent from the Sunday for the whole week following), and the nutrition advice and physiotherapy to maintain the body challenged.

In addition to diffuserdes retransmissions of its ballet, Benjamin Millepied, will give master class, will discuss with artists of international fame as the star of the American Ballet Theatre’s Misty Copeland and the artistic director of the English National Ballet, Tamara Rojo, will leave the avid reader of literature Mikhail Baryshnikov, we recommend a book on dance, and will ask the technicians of the film such as Darren Aronofsky, director of Black Swan, and Nicholas Britell, composer of the music for Moonlight, to analyze the movement in their article “Some directors are also great choreographers, ensures Millepied. In this period where people are filming and photographing, it is interesting to analyse the way in which the bodies are used to the image.”

Always subject to a containment that allows him to rethink his way of coping with a life probably too rough, the forty-something woman is happy to make a new start in the world of dance the time a solo created for the platform and that he is still working with him in the meantime to finalize it in the studio. And to be able to choreograph again for two, three, or twelve dancers… in front of a camera or in an auditorium.

LAPD, available on ladanceproject.org 9,11 € per month and 63,80 € per year after a one-week free trial.