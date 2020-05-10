Benjamin Millepied, soon to be (again) paris : a look Back on his love at first sight with Natalie Portman

Benjamin Millepied is a man secret. Not the kind to spread about his private life. French living in the United States since a young age, formerly of the school of dance of Lyon and star dancer and soloist since 1998, the New York City Ballet, he is at the head of his own company, L. a. Dance Project, Los Angeles, California, since 2012. Three years after crossing the road that was to become the woman of his life, the film star Natalie Portman. It was in 2009, in New York. the director Darren Aronofski launched the first shooting of his new feature film : Black Swanthe story of Nina, a ballerina neurotic, haunted by an evil twin. In the role of Nina, Natalie Portman, 28 years old, a young actress known from her role in Léon de Luc Besson tour when she was only 13 years old. The dancer Benjamin Millepied, 32 years old at the time, is the choreographer of the film.

Natalie Portman must comply with a training severe, as it was explained “I started with my teacher of ballet, one year before the filming to resume the basics (she has been dancing since the age of 12 years). It was two hours of lessons per day for a period of six months for the muscle building. During the other six months, working five hours per day. I also made 1.5 km of swimming daily (…) Two months before filming, we added the choreography that we worked on probably eight hours per day. (…) We do not drink, we do not go out with friends (…) he should get his body through pain, sometimes to the extreme to understand the torture that is required of a ballet dancer.“

It is during this period of extremely austere, and very physically demanding that Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are knowledge. A lightning strike that was able to take place thanks to an unfortunate against time : the coach of choreography of Natalie Portman, initially the dancer Georgina Parkinson, former Royal Ballet, has experienced health problems during the shooting, Benjamin Millepied has taken the relay. And meet the woman of his life. The couple married in August 2012 and they have two children : Aleph, born in June 2011 and Amalia was born in June 2017. Natalie Portman, pregnant, receiving the Oscar in 2011 for Black Swan said :” my beautiful love Benjamin Millepied who choreographed the film gives me today the most important role of my life.“

Credits photos : Bestimage