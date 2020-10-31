BENJI MASCOLO WELCOMING BELLA THORNE TO ITALY WITH A GIANT BOUQUET OF ROSES IS TOO ROMANTIC

Benjamin Mascolo will make you melt with the latest romantic gesture for his Bella Thorne!

The musician posted a video on Instagram in which he explains that he is going to pick up his girlfriend at the airport.

The camera follows him as he goes to buy a bouquet of red roses – ” these flowers are heavy ” he says at one point and in fact it is a giant bouquet! – and then as he finally hugs the actress again, very happy to have landed in our country. There is also an ” I love you ” at the end that will knock you out.

See for yourself:

Too sweet!

” Just moved to Rome with my favorite Hollywood star for a new international project. We are so excited, ” Benji wrote in the caption.

The project he is referring to could be a film: a few days ago, the news arrived that Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne will star together in a film called Time Is Up and directed by director Elisa Amoruso.