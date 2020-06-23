Benni, a small wild girl – New NEWS

A young German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt offers us a striking picture of a child on the face of the empathy of the social educators in the reading room on the 22nd of June, with the reopening of the theaters.

“Benni” was released in march, and the portrait of this blond boy on a pink background – falsely naive – shows for three months in a couple of posters, all in all Paris. This girl, Benni, nine years of age, is a child who has become violent after a trauma of age. Supported by the social services, which aims to find the love of the mother, but not, however, to contain their violence. Portrait of a girl, sometimes endearing, sometimes irritating, “Benni” gives place to the adults who surround him, be shared among the helplessness, the will and tenacity : his mother passed, his social worker, faithful, and a new educator involved. Immersed in this concentrate of pure energy, we sailed with them between hope and despair for this child that you would like to find your place in the world. This is called a “system crash” (the original title of the film).

To the output, here we are, immersed in reflection on our relationship with violence is childish, especially when it comes to a girl. The choice of the young actress, who plays Benni with great nuances of interpretation, Helena Zengel, it is for many in our empathy : her face of an angel retains a sweetness and a sadness that contrast with his violence. This discovery, as it is the first film was awarded with the golden Bear’s first feature film in the Berlin film festival last year. In the tradition of “the wild Child” by Truffaut, from “Mommy” by Xavier Dolan, it will be necessary to count with ” Benni “…

“Benni” Nora Fingsheidt (Germany, 2h ) with Helena Zengel, Albrecht Schuch, Gabriela Maria Shmeide. Produced by Kineo, distributed by Ad Vitam, in theaters June 22.

Prize of the public in the 11 Arcs Film Festival, and the prize of the first film at the Berlin film festival up to the year 2019.

That is Nora Fingscheidt ?

The director, of 37 years, he has trained in cinema and direction of actors in Germany. Her graduation film was a documentary, is his first fiction feature film. He is currently working on his second film with the american actress Sandra Bullock. What she says “System crash” (the German title of ” Benni “) : “I’ve always wanted to make a film about a girl’s “wild” because I myself was a wildvine when I was a child. In addition, I have found that this type of character is too rare in the cinema. I wanted my theme, but I was missing the story. A few years later, at the age of 27 years old, I was filming a documentary and met a young 14 year old girl in a women’s shelter. I was surprised that such a young person is found there. This meeting was the trigger for the story I wanted to tell. The process of writing and research began and continued for four years. “ “I was very anxious to show the film to the social workers and they have been wonderfully well received. In Germany, the movie made 600 000 entries, which is huge for an independent film, and completely unexpected on her part, as Germany is not a country cinephile as France. This success is due in part to the social workers who take their classes to see in cinemas. They encourage their colleagues to go there, or teachers invite educators to come and discuss. Often, movies that deal with childhood ill-fated denounce the deficiencies in the system of education and health. This is not the case of ” Benni “, where the educators and the social workers feel respected and understood. In addition, this film opens the debate about what might improve the care of children who are suffering. “

