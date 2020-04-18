Benzema already know where check out: “I Love that club”

“I’m currently what I am thanks to Lyon. With respect to re, for the moment, no, I want to continue making history in the Real Madrid is the best team in the world. After, you never know. To finish my career at Lyon, why not?“said a relaxed Karim Benzema to “OL Night System” a program that organiz the club French during the quarantine for interview old glories of the club.

“I feel very good, especially the two last years. Physical training and mentally. I don’t get hurt, I’m fine, encadeno parties… S that I’m not at the beginning of my career, but I still have good years ahead,” he said on its state.

To conclude the record: “I loved to play with Juninho Pernambucano, and also with Wiltord“other glories of Lyon, who helped histricos 8 tournaments in a row and he said: “The first thing that har when I can go to Lyon is to go see my mother and then to my friends.”