Bertrand Chameroy : to the end face of the extension to containment, it reveals a funny song

The extension too. While the containment is renewed until the 11th of may next, Bertrand Chameroy is already at the end. The old chronicler has unveiled a hilarious parody of Know how to love Florent Pagny… but be careful, he sings false.

If the extension of the containment has not been a surprise, this does not prevent that the announcement is hard to digest. It’s been a month that the France is confined, and, behold, it is back to square one tower. A hard kick. To the extent that they are already many to crack. Bertrand Chameroy is part of those for whom this enforced confinement has lasted too long. The problem is that it was already the case from the first days of confinement, where he unveiled an excellent parody of Konbini. Since then, he has not been idle, chaining funny videos on his account Instagram. Proof that the one who would make her return on the small screen is at the end ! And this, to the delight of its subscribers, who are fans of those moments of lightness.

After being slid into the skin of Confinney [à savoir, Vianney, ndlr]it is taking a tube of Florent Pagny he made his comeback as a singer this Tuesday, April 14. ” I still haven’t taken voice lessons “it warns. And this means. Ears sensitive. On the music Know how to lovethe former columnist Cyril Hanouna describes what everyone is currently living. ” Want to go out, and count the passing of time. Imagine a terrace, ah no, that’s madness“, does it dream. And regret :” Will see you again in may, with nothing to do great, neither resto nor festivalperhaps the hope of being crowned “. It is true that a small tour to the hairdresser will do her no harm. Bertrand Chameroy summarizes a pragmatic :” In mid-may, it is tomorrow, mid-may, it is so far away “.

Soon a debut album of Bertrand Chameroy ?

Until the French could return with a degree of freedom, the young man recalls that ” the wait it out “. But already, the former sidekick of Camille Combal imagine the following : “ Even a few weeks, and maybe one day learn to live again. And all hidden, well… if we got the masks from here-there “he concludes with a sense of humor. A cracking process which has not failed to provoke the merriment of his fans. “ Rolala you went away “,” Oh shit “, “ Jean-Michel Chantefaux to side, it is nothing “, play-they, while another user advised him to put this time to use to take singing lessons. ” You have four additional weeks for you to put to work, courage ! “he says it with a laugh. But another question arises,” mid-may : official release of your new album ? “. Fans of Bertrand Chameroy are going to have to be a reason. This is not the order of the day. Response of the party :” I’ll wait… The world has enough problem as it “. And finally, it is perhaps just as well.