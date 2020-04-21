Best action movies on Netflix

quarantaineenetflixSéjournez in casastreaming

A look at the best in the genre of action available on the platform.

When one refers to the action cinema, it is easy to refer to these films explosive 80’s with stars like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or Bruce Willis, however, the offer is available on Netflix us closer to the classic other latitudes and the work of filmmakers who have taken on the job in the genre.

Below, we present to you a selection of the best action movies available on the platform, the jewels of the cinema, middle eastern cult movies, ranging from big franchises in north america.

NOTE: The following list is in chronological order. In the case of franchises, it is positioned as a function of the year of release of first instalment of each saga.

The professor drunk (Dir. Yuen Woo-ping, 1978)





Wong Fei Hung is the son of a grandmaster of Kung Fu. In spite of his talent, the young troubled man spends his days wasting time. Then his father decides to call to his uncle, begging for him to learn a little discipline.

A prime example of the comedy kung-fu with Jackie Chan, which made him famous in the world. The main character Wong Fei Hung was a master of the martial arts of the 19th century and revolutionary who became a figure notable in popular folklore chinese, with several films and television series. The film is also known for having popularized the movement known as “punch drunk”.

Breakpoint (Dir.ª Kathryn Bigelow, 1991)





Johnny Utah is a new FBI agent who infiltrated the environments of surfing to unmask a gang of thieves. But Johnny is soon enchanted by the beautiful Tyler and the leader of the gang, Bodhi, a man who lives to the limit and eventually exercise a great influence on the young police officer.

Only woman to win the Oscar for best director, Kathryn Bigelow has shown his talents as a filmmaker action in this title the cult of the 90’s with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze. A criminal drama effective the suspense grows as the story unfolds, with the sequences at the rapid pace that continues to impress new generations, as well as a selection of music and a sound design that make an experience even more immersive. A feat that could not be reproduced by the remake of 2015.

The assassin’s perfect (Dir. Luc Besson, 1994)





When the whole family Mathilda is killed by an agent corrupted by the DEA, the girl of twelve years sought refuge at Leon, his neighbour, a loner and mysterious, which turns out to be a killer.

With a cast of first-line, led by his favorite actor Jean Reno, the extraordinary Gary Oldman and a debutante Natalie Portman, the French director Luc Besson has found a perfect balance for a premise, in a role amoral, which, in other hands, could easily translate into a feature-length film bad taste. The result is a melodrama with sharp contrasts between its duo of head and its beautiful setting in scene, where one passes from the beauty of the mundane to an atmosphere of film noir oppressive from one scene to the other.

Saga fast and furious





Dominic Toreto has been leading a group of ex-inmates and qualified drivers who are responsible for flights in the underworld, and spying against the criminal organizations that endanger world order.

Difficult to ignore, given that the eight main movies are now available on Netflix. What began with a film running underground in 2001 would become the franchise contemporary the most successful of Universal Pictures. With the passing of each new episode, the saga has been embraced by the viewers and even critics, because all the people involved have decided to embrace its nature as a show of was carried to excess, pushing the absurd limits unsuspected.

Bourne Saga





Jason Bourne is trying to regain his past, and describe what lies really behind the secret programme of the CIA called Treadstone, while being pursued by members of the same organization for which he was hired.

With Identidad unknown (2002), Doug Liman has started on the right foot with a new saga of espionage is far-removed from the classics of the sub-genre. However, it would be Paul Greengrass, who would be the style of the franchise inspired by the characters of Robert Ludlum to another level in the Bourne Supremacy (2004) and Bourne ultimatum: The Ultimatum (2007), with a camera work is fast and supported by a strong performance from Matt Damon, becoming a thriller of pursuit that doesn’t provide much space for the audience to rest.

Kung-Fusion (Dir. Stephen Chow, 2004)





Sing is a petty criminal determined to join “The Ax Gang”, one of the best mafia clans of China. Without wanting to, his attempts to extort money from the inhabitants of the Callejón de la Pocilga attract the gang. This leads to a final confrontation between neighbours and criminals.

Located in China’s pre-revolutionary in the 1940s, Kung-Fusion is a spectacle of action-comedy directed and starring Stephen Chow, carefully designed and with a visual aesthetic deliberately engaging, and even deliberately grotesque. It quickly became a title of worship, acclaimed by the critics and the trade with more than $ 100 million at the international box-office, in addition to being nominated for 16 Hong Kong Film Academy Awards, of which it took six awards, including best picture.

Ip Man Saga





It all starts in the community of Foshán in 1937. Master Ip was an incredible woman and a martial arts academy flourishing. These are times of prosperity that the war with Japan threatens to end. With the japanese occupation, the tragedy is going to explode, so Ip Man will be forced to defend the honor of his people.

It may be that the name of IP Man, the great artist chinese martial arts of Wing Chun, does not tell you much, but it all changes if we comment that among his students was Bruce Lee himself. Under the direction of Wilson Yip, Donnie Yense is in charge of interpreting this legend in one of the best franchises in martial arts since 2008. A tétratologie characterized, as expected, for both its spectacular choreography of the fight, which is gradually developed in his numbers box office and its fans, until the release of his latest opus in 2019.

Mission impossible: secret Nation (Dir. Christopher McQuarrie, 2015)





The IMF is disbanded and Ethan Hunt left to itself, the team should do in the face of the Union, a network of special agents, highly prepared and trained, determined to create a new world order through a series of terrorist attacks.

In this case, unfortunately, we don’t have the entire saga, so we chose the first entry in Christopher McQuarrie. Since the first Mission Impossible 1996, Paramount Pictures and Tom Cruise have chosen to change the directors to give a different touch to each slice, but with the incursion of McQuarrie in the franchise, an evolution in the development of the waterfalls and their construction was in sight. story. It is not surprising that they have decided to bet on its continuity in Passing (2018), in addition to two additional films.

John Wick 2: A new day to kill (Dir. Chad Stahelski, 2017)





The killer legendary John Wick is forced to leave his retirement due to a former partner who plans to take control of the international group of contract killers. Forced to help by a covenant of blood, John to travel to Rome to fight the mercenaries of the most dangerous in the world.

As exciting as the first episode, the suite has established John Wick as one of the best franchises in the contemporary genre. The director and formerly double risk Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, who had already worked together on The Matrix, do not require the construction of a complex scenario to captivate the viewer, because its qualities resident in an invoice, flawless frenetic pace, visuals stylized , is a band its exciting and a great respect for the work of the specialists of the action.

The night haunts us (Dir Timo Tjahjanto, 2018)





Ito is an executor of a mafioso who decides to give up his old life to protect a young woman at all costs. This triggers a violent battle in the streets of Jakarta when he tries to escape his old gang.

A butcher’s shop. Visceral, sadistic, intense and visually powerful, the indonesian production has captivated viewers during its premiere at Fantastic Fest 2018 and a few days later, Netflix would take over the worldwide distribution rights. The direction of Timo Tjahjanto, best known for his works in the genre of horror, offers us a violent, ultra-stylized, which is choreographed in the most imaginative and amazing that we had seen on the screen lately.