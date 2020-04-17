Best-films-happy / sad on Netflix to make you cry

Sometimes you just need a big cry ugly to just go out. Hey, who are we to judge? If you feel some things in this time, do not keep them in the bottle. Grab those tissues and settle in for a feast bloody with our selection of the greatest weepies on Netflix. You will feel much better after, I promise.

If you love romance, historical movies or dramas, we have what you need.

To all the boys I’ve loved before (2018)

Let this sweet Netflix Original you back to the time of béguins high school notes passed in class. Of course, at the time, this incident seemed to be a real life or death.

Like most teens, Lara Jean has had a few béguins in his time. Every time she gets a crush a secret, she writes the boy a letter and mail it in a box in his closet. Disaster strikes when someone is leaking the letters Lara Jean to their recipients (not) provided.

The mole insisted on the fact that they were trying just to help Lara Jean to have a boyfriend. But this leak propels the good girl LJ more deeply into the world of gossip and scandals of high school than it has ever been before …

Available in the world. And if you liked that, there is also a suite newly published.

Analysis of crying: you’re going to tear, but it is a film that is quite light and fluffy.

Shawshank Redemption (1994)

If you need a good cry but you don’t want to compromise on the principles of your a film buff, this one is for you.

Although technically a flop at the box office, The Shawshank Redemption is now regarded as a classic by critics and fans. The protagonist Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is facing a terrible cruelty and injustice in his incarceration in the prison of Shawshank. But it is also incredible friends and it never loses hope. The support cases, which include Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, and Gil Bellows.

Available for dissemination in the United States and Australia.

Analysis of crying: it’s heavy, but also inspiring.

My girl (1991)

Here is another classic of the 90’s to flee from those eyes. We follow the best friends Vada Sultenfuss (Anna Chlumsky) and Thomas J. Sennett (Macaulay Culkin) in this lovely drama comedy of passage to adulthood.

Thomas loves Vada because it is not like the other girls: she is obsessed by death and it leaves only with people that she finds intellectually stimulating. The local children say that they are more than friends, but Thomas does not see it. A been eventful, however, Vada begins to act a little oddly.

My Girl is available in the United States and Canada.

Analysis of crying: We truly hope that it ends well…

The pianist (2002)

This biopic ripping explores the horror and tragedy of the Holocaust.

The story follows Wladyslaw Szpilman, a pianist of jewish-Polish played by Adrian Brody. Pianist extremely gifted before the war, the heroic Szpilman is involved in several attempted uprisings. He is eventually forced to hide, with nothing but a piano for company.

Available on Netflix in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Analysis of crying: this is obviously very heavy, but the real inspiring story of Szpilman is worth the money.

The theory of everything (2014)

Another biopic, following the life of the scientific genius, Stephen Hawking.

After falling in love and having embarked on an academic career promising at the University of Cambridge, Stephen Hawking (played by Eddie Redmayne) gets the terrible news that he is suffering from a motor neuron disease. The doctor predicted that Stephen has only two years to live. Despite all the advice, Jane Hawking (Felicity Jones) says that she will stay with Stephen, and the story follows the intimate details of their marriage, as well as the reputation and the increasing success of Stephen.

Available in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Analysis of crying: this is sad, romantic, but also inspiring. Ticks all the boxes.

The pursuit of happiness (2006)

This biography movingly follows the seller of the homeless Chris Gardner (Will Smith) as he tries to improve and make a living for his young son. The Gardner discouraged is confronted with relational problems, problems with the law, and numerous other opponents. If that wasn’t enough to make you cry, the little boy is played by the son of Will Smith, Jaden.

Available on Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Analysis of tears: things are looking up finally, as promised.

Queer Eye (2018-)

You only have 50 minutes to express these feelings? Press play on an episode of Queer Eye.

Each episode sees the Fab Five (Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Porowski) provide a makeover and an overhaul of the general life to someone who really needs it. Often, the guests have had to face terrible difficulties in their past, and they just need a little TLC. The Fab Five are so open, tender and friendly than almost any episode is guaranteed to make you sob.

Available in the world.

Analysis of tears: expect everything from tears to sobs intense. But in a good way.

What film emotional about Netflix is guaranteed to make you sob? Let us know your favorites in the comments below.