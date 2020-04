Outside of the processor and the graphics chip, the display is one of the most important features of your portable. You are going to spend an inordinate amount of time to look at this thing; this screen should be pretty. And in this spirit, there is nothing more beautiful than an OLED panel, with its rich color and deep blacks.

Sexy Design and solid performance

The 4K OLED Spectrum x360 is one of the best laptops available for those looking for an Ultrabook with a premium. Not only is this laptop has a 4K display dynamic 15.6-inch, but it also has other excellent qualities, such as strong performance, a comfortable keyboard and a wonderful design. But it really comes down to the display. When we watched the trailer for It Chapter Two, we “could see every strand of hair on the head of the old mad, and when James McAvoy came on stage, his shirt in flannel green and brown emerged on the screen of the Spectrum x360”. CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX MX150 | RAM: 16 Gb | Storage space: SSD 256 Gb / 1 Tb | View: Screen 15.6-inch | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Dell XPS 15