Best looks from the “red carpet” of The Golden Globes 2021

This year, because of the health contingency, the traditional red carpet has been virtually and celebrities showed off their looks from home, stealing the gaze of the millions of viewers watching this event.

In line with the current health situation, this year’s Red Carpet of the Golden Globes received dozens of celebrities this Sunday afternoon, however, virtually.

This is how personalities such as actresses Kaley Cuoco (nominated for “The Flight Attendant”), Margot Robbie, and conductors Amy Poehler and Tina Fey paraded each from a different location.

In addition, carpet presenters made it possible for celebrities to be “paraded” through screens on which they were broadcast to share their experience of being nominated and to live a new account delivery that is affected by health contingency.

However, not only was their room for celebrities, as surprisingly even the pets were added up and stolen camera, as was the case with actress Regina King, who when posing from home decided to let her puppy appear in the background while she wore her evening dress.

On the other hand, among the celebrities who stood out were Amanda Seyfried, who wore an Oscar de la Renta dress, and Kathryn Han.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Then there is the beautiful actress Elle Fanning, who through her official Instagram account shared a series of photographs of her beautiful evening dress which is in light blue and silk tone, flaunting the beautiful silhouette that is the bearer.

Actress Kaley Cuoco looked extremely happy and like a modern princess, from the comfort of home, in a dress with a word of honor neckline and rhinestone embroidery with details of Oscar de la Renta stars, with jewels by Harry Winston.

Another of tonight’s featured actresses has been Eiza González who made it clear that glamour is also presumed in the distance by choosing a minimalist black outfit with white details and opening in Versace’s leg.

The actors in Bridgeton’s famous series were noted and Nicola Coughlan was apparently inspired by the style of her series by showing off a pastel yellow dress with tul details from Molly Goddard that she combined with a very feminine black sweater.

Tina Fey, who is the hostess of this gala, trusted the elegance of the black in a sack with satin lapels that she turned into a dress. The comedian complemented her look with stockings and pumps.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that men’s fashion could not be missed, and Justin Theroux became the best example of how to modernize a black outfit by integrating a velvet sack.

Fisher Island achieved an extremely feminine and retro look in a pink dress by designer Alex Perry, with satin effect, shirts, and draped to the center.

There is also Sarah Hyland who was one of the lucky actresses to attend the physical red carpet in a dress of the same color, with a neckline under the shoulders of Monique Lhuillier.

Cynthia Erivo impressively impacted in the distance in a neon green Haute Couture dress from Valentino, with a structured skirt and modern edges, however, the plus was metal platforms of more than 15 centimeters of the same firm.

Jane Levy boasted one of the award’s most romantic outfits by posing in a blue dress with black ribbon bows from Oscar de la Renta.

It is worth mentioning that the Golden Globes ceremony awards the best of the year in film and television and also marks the anteroom for the Award ceremony.

There is no doubt that the trend of the night was the Old Hollywood style as demonstrated by Ozark’s beautiful actress, Julia Garner, in a beige dress with pronounced V-neckline and black Prada details.

And finally, there is actress Carey Mulligan, who is the protagonist of Promising Young Woman, also shone from home in a look with satin effect and asymmetrical design.