Best new movies on Netflix: 5 July 2020

Almost 80 new movies are released on Netflix this week and we are here to choose our new favorite movies in our article weekly on the progress. There is something for all tastes with the classic added, of excellent animated features and

The week has been very busy for new movies on Netflix, make a top 5 of the week does not do a service to that which is out this week. We are going to present more of what happened on July 1 throughout the other highlights weekly of the upcoming movie later in the month.

We also have our new favorite tv series in a separate listing here in case you are looking for a series in which you will put the teeth. It should also be mentioned that we have increased our list of the best films of 100 titles!

Now we are going to see our favorite movies of the week.

The list of Schindler

Gender: Biography, drama, history

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall

Duration: 195 min

It should not be surprising that Schindler’s list is at the top of our list of movies for this week, as he won seven Oscars and remains, a vision is essential.

With Liam Neeson, the epic directed by Spielberg speaks of Poland during the Second world War and of the owners of a factory are trying to prevent the ongoing persecution of the jewish workers.

star dust

Gender: Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Romance

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Ian McKellen, Bimbo Hart, Alastair MacIntosh, David Kelly

Duration: 127 min

Complete with a cast of success, this excellent the fantasy of the film is perfect for all ages.

This is the journey of a man in a kingdom of fantasy in the hope of finding a star that fell for his future wife full of hope. It is a film that is super under-estimated, which does not appear in quite a few movies are fantastic, but we are hopeful that we will do justice here.

Batman: Mask of the phantasm (1993)

Gender: Animation, Action, Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Eric Radomski, Bruce Timm, Kevin Altieri, Boyd Kirkland, Frank Paur, Dan Riba

Cast: Kevin Conroy, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Stacy Keach

Duration: 76 min

A large part of Batman has left Netflix and other streaming services in the last few months of his new home on HBO Max. However, Netflix US has managed to collect can be one of the features of the best animation in the DC universe.

The animated movie in the decade of the 90 follows Batman, who has been accused of a series of murders, but it is, in fact, committed by a new vigilante of Gotham.

Splice (2009)

Gender: Drama, Horror, Science-fiction

Director: Vincenzo Natali

Cast: Adrien Brody, Sarah Polley, Delphine Chanéac, Brandon McGibbon

Duration: 104 min

For the horror fans among you, you probably have already tried the excellent joint before, but now is your chance to do so on Netflix.

The film is rated R plays in a truly unique way as we follow two scientists who are trying to create a hybrid man-animal.

The Karate Kid Trilogy

Gender: Action, Drama, Family, Sport

Not one, but three movies, the original Karate Kid were released on Netflix on the 1st of July and I have not been able to get on Netflix at a better time.

You see, Netflix has recently announced that it would be the new home of the series derived from the Original YouTube, Cobra Kai. The series is directly linked to these three movies, so this is the perfect time to review or experience to invest in the third season to come.

The witches (1990)

Gender: Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery

Director: Nicolas Roich

Cast: Anjelica Huston, Mai Zetterling, He Fisher, Rowan Atkinson

Duration: 91 min

Netflix, like with The Karate Kid, wants to invest in the universe of Roald Dahl with your next list of movies and series in the world, so it is likely that Netflix has obtained the cult-classic of 1990, The Witches of this week.

The film follows a boy who is in the planting of a convention of witch and needs to stop his evil plans.

There has been a lot of other films added to Netflix this week – what has been your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.