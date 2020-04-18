Best new tv series added to Netflix this week: April 12, 2020

A week very quiet in regards to the new television series on Netflix, but there are still a few that deserve to be mentioned. Here are our picks among the best new tv series added in the last 7 days on Netflix and we’ll select a few other programs that are relatively new that you may have missed along the way.

If you are looking for a movie instead, we suggest you head to our top movies of the week, but if you want a complete summary of the new additions of the week, we have it for you here.

See now our new favorite tv series added to Netflix this week:

Tiger King (Episode 8)

Genre: Documentary

The last (?) Episode of Tiger King has made its way onto Netflix today with exclusive interviews with some of the biggest stars of the documentary series Netflix, Tiger King.

Episode 8 has been added today hosted by Joel McHale, which leads to conversations with people such as Jeff, Erik, Pses and John Reinke to see their reactions to the series.

The Tiger King and I – a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale, and featuring all-new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Pses, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe – will be premiering April 12. twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA – Netflix (@netflix) 9 April 2020

Legacy (Season 2)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd

If you love The Originals and The Vampire Diaries (both on Netflix US at the moment), it is likely that you already know Legacies.

The spin-off takes place at the private school for the people surdouées and the second season is, perhaps, went unnoticed when it was added last weekend.

Here’s what you can expect from season 2:

Hope tries to find her way after discovering that there might be a way out of Malivore while the school Salvatore welcomes a new director.

El Reemplazante (2 seasons)

Genre: DrameCast: Ivan Alvarez de Araya, Karla Melo, Sebastián Ayala, Sergio HernándezDurée: 60 minLangue: Spanish

Two seasons of El Reemplazante are returned on Netflix last week and it’s worth a dive if you have not had the opportunity the last time.

The series is a mix between Suits, Elite, and an excellent police drama.

We follow a former banker who goes to prison and comes back to life reformed as a professor of mathematics.

The Big Show Show (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy Release: Paul Wight, Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Lily Brooks O Briant

The WWE is a sport, a huge which gave birth to some of the biggest names in entertainment such as Dwayne Johnson and John Cena. This week, we have seen the beginning of the new relationship of Netflix with the WWE with two new titles.

The new series features Big Show and sees him away from the ring as he tries to help raise his three daughters.

It is a sitcom aimed at children, although according to what we see, it goes well with all age groups.

What tv series do you watch on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.