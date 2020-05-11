Best of 2019 : Kendall Jenner remains the top the most popular in the world

(Relaxnews) – Not happy to be solicited by the larger houses for their shows and their ad campaigns, tops in vogue are also real sources of inspiration for internet users on the social networks. Influential and very active, they can be followed by more than 100 million subscribers, as is the case for Kendall Jenner, model the most popular again this year, according to the specialized site Models.com, which counts the number of followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Here are the top 10 of the most popular models on social networks.

Difficult to dethrone Kendall Jenner as the top most followed on social networks. As her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, the brunette lanky enjoyed a popularity outside the norm on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, with the accumulated more than 164 million followers. What to make fade its counterparts, even the most well-known, have to contend with tens of millions of subscribers.

Evidenced by the second of the classification, Gigi Hadid, another star of the catwalk who should be satisfied with “only” more than 64 million followers, all the social networks combined. She beat Cara Delevingne (nearly 60 million), Chrissy Teigen (almost 39 million), or Emily Ratajkowski (over 32 million).

Note that many models, or rather ex-models that can still be found in advertising campaigns but which do not scroll more, appear in this ranking and even go out of the shadow of their youth. This is particularly the case of Tyra Banks, 6th in the ranking with almost 30 million followers, Gisele Bündchen, 8th, with over 26 million subscribers, or Miranda Kerr, 9th with a little more than 25 million subscribers.

Top 10 of the most popular models in the world :

1. Kendall Jenner : about 164 million subscribers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

2. Gigi Hadid : approximately 64 million subscribers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

3. Cara Delevingne : approximately 60 million subscribers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

4. Chrissy Teigen : approximately 39 million subscribers (Instagram, Twitter).

5. Emily Ratajkowski : approximately 32 million subscribers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

6. Tyra Banks : about 30 million subscribers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

7. Bella Hadid : approximately 28 million subscribers (Instagram, Twitter).

8. Gisele Bündchen : about 26 million subscribers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

9. Miranda Kerr : about 25 million subscribers (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).

10. Hailey Bieber : approximately 24.5 million subscribers (Instagram, Facebook).