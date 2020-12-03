BEST OF 2020: THE COOLEST LOOKS WORN BY DUA LIPA THIS YEAR – THE NEW POP PRINCESS

Six 2021 Grammy nominations, Miley Cyrus called her: the new princess of pop. 2020 is certainly the year of Dua Lipa.

The sound of his second album ” Future Nostalgia ” is like a time machine, taking the best from past decades and turning it into pop hits. And this is also reflected in the singer’s style and fashion choices.

Street style master, queen of Instagram looks and crazy on stage and on the red carpet, we noticed that the 25-year-old creates her looks as she does her music. It takes the trends of the past with a propensity for everything 90s and reinterprets it in a real cool kid outfit.