BET awards 2020 : the complete list

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
29


A special place of the night.

Of course, the edition of 2020 could not be organized in the same way that the previous ceremonies. This year, everything has been virtual. But the BET Awards are still awards to be very important for the world of rap and R&B, and, more in general for the black community. If this year is special because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it is even more so with the events that have shaken America since the death of George Floyd, on may 25. The proof of this is that the ceremony was not only issued in the BET, but also on CBS and that many of the benefits that have been made in the spirit of Black Lives Matter.

Drake was seen as a favorite with six nominations in the evening of the 28th of June, closely followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five each. Beyoncé, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj were also tied third in number of nominations with four. Among the other candidates and notables were Travis Scott, Cardi B, Griselda, Migos, Rapsody and the fire and Pop Smoke. That came out the winner ?

Without great surprise, is Roddy Ricch, who has won the Prize of the year with “Please, excuse me For Being Antisocial” has been used by one of the tubes of the year, “The Box”. He took the initiative DaBaby, Megan Ti Stallion and Lizzo. Reach the top with the Cardi B, which had taken the award last year. Roddy Ricch has also won the award for revelation of the year, and with good reason.

Lizzo is captured as she won the award of female artist of the year, beating Beyonce or Summer Walker, for example.

Among the other winners, note Migos group of the year, Chris Brown for the title of ” artist of R&B, but also to improve the collaboration with the “Without Guide” with Drake.

If DaBaby and Megan Thee, Sire, have not had the title long-awaited album of the year, have had the joy of being named entertainers of the year in their respective category. The rapper from Houston has also won the public Prize with the clip “Hot Girl of the Summer” in featuring with Nicki Minaj.

There is No chance for our French, Hatik, Ninho, and S. Pri Noir, who have had the privilege and honor of representing our country in this prestigious ceremony.

Check out the complete list here :

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo — WINNER*

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown — WINNER*

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos — WINNER*

BETTER COLLABORATION

Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guide” — WINNER*

DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future f. Drake – “As is Good”

H. E. R. f. YG – “Slide”

Megan You Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”

Wale f. Jeremih – “We Chill”

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby — WINNER*

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST HIP HOP ARTIST-FEMALE

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan You Stallion WINNER*

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guide”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER*

Doja Cat – “Say It”

Megan You Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”

Roddy Ricch- “The Box”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

The Director Of X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor — WINNER*

BEST NEW ARTIST

Danileigh

Related Post:  Fortnite : A complete film of Christopher Nolan's soon to be released in the game - News

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch — WINNER*

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

The fever – Megan Thee Stallion

Back Home: The Live Album – Beyoncé

I used to Know Her – H. E. R.

Kirk – DaBaby

Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch — WINNER*

THE DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond – “This Well”

John P. Kee f. Zacardi Cortez – “Made Me”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me” — WINNER*

PJ Morton f. Le Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”

The Clark Sisters – “Victory”

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae — WINNER*

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan, WINNER*

Omari Hardwick

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di Allo Winston

Marsai Martin — WINNER*

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Back home: A Film by Beyoncé

Only The Mercy

Queen & Slim — WINNER*

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Ajee Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coconut Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Days — WINNER*

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James — WINNER*

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

THE BET OF YOUR PRIZE

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyoncé f. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” — WINNER*

Ciara f. Lupita’nyong-or, Esther Dean, of the City of The Girls and of The “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose … “

Lizzo f. Missy Elliott – “Temp”

Rapsody f. PJ Morton – “Afeni”

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guide”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Future f. Drake – “As is Good”

H. E. R. f. YG – “Slide”

Megan You Stallion f. Nicki Minaj- “Hot Girl of the Summer” — WINNER*

Roddy Ricch- “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Without A Heart”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria) — WINNER*

Innoss’B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U. K.)

Stormzy (U. K.)

Ninho (France)

S. Pri Noir (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW ACT INTERNATIONAL

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) — WINNER*

Celeste (U. K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U. K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

Related Post:  10 exciting films that you will want to add to your watch list

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here