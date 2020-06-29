BET awards 2020 : the complete list

A special place of the night.
Of course, the edition of 2020 could not be organized in the same way that the previous ceremonies. This year, everything has been virtual. But the BET Awards are still awards to be very important for the world of rap and R&B, and, more in general for the black community. If this year is special because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it is even more so with the events that have shaken America since the death of George Floyd, on may 25. The proof of this is that the ceremony was not only issued in the BET, but also on CBS and that many of the benefits that have been made in the spirit of Black Lives Matter.
Drake was seen as a favorite with six nominations in the evening of the 28th of June, closely followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five each. Beyoncé, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj were also tied third in number of nominations with four. Among the other candidates and notables were Travis Scott, Cardi B, Griselda, Migos, Rapsody and the fire and Pop Smoke. That came out the winner ?
Without great surprise, is Roddy Ricch, who has won the Prize of the year with “Please, excuse me For Being Antisocial” has been used by one of the tubes of the year, “The Box”. He took the initiative DaBaby, Megan Ti Stallion and Lizzo. Reach the top with the Cardi B, which had taken the award last year. Roddy Ricch has also won the award for revelation of the year, and with good reason.
Lizzo is captured as she won the award of female artist of the year, beating Beyonce or Summer Walker, for example.
Among the other winners, note Migos group of the year, Chris Brown for the title of ” artist of R&B, but also to improve the collaboration with the “Without Guide” with Drake.
If DaBaby and Megan Thee, Sire, have not had the title long-awaited album of the year, have had the joy of being named entertainers of the year in their respective category. The rapper from Houston has also won the public Prize with the clip “Hot Girl of the Summer” in featuring with Nicki Minaj.
There is No chance for our French, Hatik, Ninho, and S. Pri Noir, who have had the privilege and honor of representing our country in this prestigious ceremony.
Check out the complete list here :
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H. E. R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo — WINNER*
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown — WINNER*
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos — WINNER*
BETTER COLLABORATION
Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guide” — WINNER*
DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Future f. Drake – “As is Good”
H. E. R. f. YG – “Slide”
Megan You Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”
Wale f. Jeremih – “We Chill”
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby — WINNER*
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST HIP HOP ARTIST-FEMALE
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan You Stallion WINNER*
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guide”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER*
Doja Cat – “Say It”
Megan You Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”
Roddy Ricch- “The Box”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
The Director Of X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor — WINNER*
BEST NEW ARTIST
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch — WINNER*
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
The fever – Megan Thee Stallion
Back Home: The Live Album – Beyoncé
I used to Know Her – H. E. R.
Kirk – DaBaby
Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch — WINNER*
THE DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond – “This Well”
John P. Kee f. Zacardi Cortez – “Made Me”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me” — WINNER*
PJ Morton f. Le Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters – “Victory”
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae — WINNER*
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan, WINNER*
Omari Hardwick
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di Allo Winston
Marsai Martin — WINNER*
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
BEST MOVIE
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Back home: A Film by Beyoncé
Only The Mercy
Queen & Slim — WINNER*
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Ajee Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coconut Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Days — WINNER*
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James — WINNER*
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
THE BET OF YOUR PRIZE
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Beyoncé f. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” — WINNER*
Ciara f. Lupita’nyong-or, Esther Dean, of the City of The Girls and of The “Melanin”
Layton Greene – “I Choose … “
Lizzo f. Missy Elliott – “Temp”
Rapsody f. PJ Morton – “Afeni”
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guide”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Future f. Drake – “As is Good”
H. E. R. f. YG – “Slide”
Megan You Stallion f. Nicki Minaj- “Hot Girl of the Summer” — WINNER*
Roddy Ricch- “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Without A Heart”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria) — WINNER*
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U. K.)
Stormzy (U. K.)
Ninho (France)
S. Pri Noir (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW ACT INTERNATIONAL
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) — WINNER*
Celeste (U. K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U. K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)