BET awards 2020 : the complete list

Of course, the edition of 2020 could not be organized in the same way that the previous ceremonies. This year, everything has been virtual. But the BET Awards are still awards to be very important for the world of rap and R&B, and, more in general for the black community. If this year is special because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it is even more so with the events that have shaken America since the death of George Floyd, on may 25. The proof of this is that the ceremony was not only issued in the BET, but also on CBS and that many of the benefits that have been made in the spirit of Black Lives Matter.

Drake was seen as a favorite with six nominations in the evening of the 28th of June, closely followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five each. Beyoncé, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj were also tied third in number of nominations with four. Among the other candidates and notables were Travis Scott, Cardi B, Griselda, Migos, Rapsody and the fire and Pop Smoke. That came out the winner ?

Without great surprise, is Roddy Ricch, who has won the Prize of the year with “Please, excuse me For Being Antisocial” has been used by one of the tubes of the year, “The Box”. He took the initiative DaBaby, Megan Ti Stallion and Lizzo. Reach the top with the Cardi B, which had taken the award last year. Roddy Ricch has also won the award for revelation of the year, and with good reason.

Lizzo is captured as she won the award of female artist of the year, beating Beyonce or Summer Walker, for example.

Among the other winners, note Migos group of the year, Chris Brown for the title of ” artist of R&B, but also to improve the collaboration with the “Without Guide” with Drake.

If DaBaby and Megan Thee, Sire, have not had the title long-awaited album of the year, have had the joy of being named entertainers of the year in their respective category. The rapper from Houston has also won the public Prize with the clip “Hot Girl of the Summer” in featuring with Nicki Minaj.

There is No chance for our French, Hatik, Ninho, and S. Pri Noir, who have had the privilege and honor of representing our country in this prestigious ceremony.

Check out the complete list here :

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo — WINNER*

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown — WINNER*

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos — WINNER*

BETTER COLLABORATION

Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guide” — WINNER*

DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future f. Drake – “As is Good”

H. E. R. f. YG – “Slide”

Megan You Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”

Wale f. Jeremih – “We Chill”

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby — WINNER*

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST HIP HOP ARTIST-FEMALE

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan You Stallion WINNER*

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guide”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER*

Doja Cat – “Say It”

Megan You Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl of Summer”

Roddy Ricch- “The Box”