BET Awards 2020 : the complete list

A rather special evening.

Of course, the edition 2020 could not be organized in the same way as the previous ceremonies. This year, everything has been virtual. But the BET Awards are still awards to be very important for the world of rap and R&B, and more generally for the black community. If this year is special because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it is even more so with the events that have shaken America since the death of George Floyd on the 25th of may. The proof of this is that the ceremony was not only aired on BET, but also on CBS and that many benefits have been made in the spirit of Black Lives Matter.

Drake was seen as a favorite with six nominations in the evening of the 28th June, closely followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five each. Beyoncé, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj were also tied for third in nominations with four. Among the other candidates and notables were Travis Scott, Cardi B, Griselda, Migos, Rapsody and fire and Pop Smoke. Who came out the winner ?

Without big surprise, it is Roddy Ricch, who has won the Award of the year with “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” worn by one of the tubes of the year, “The Box”. He took the lead DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo. He succeeds to the top with Cardi B that had taken the award last year. Roddy Ricch has also won the award for revelation of the year, and rightly so.

Lizzo is well caught as she won the award of female artist of the year beating Beyoncé or Summer Walker, for example.

Among the other winners, we note Migos group of the year, Chris Brown for the title of ” artist of R&B but also for better collaboration with “No Guidance” featuring Drake.

If DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion have not had the title long-awaited album of the year, they have had the joy of being named artists of the year in their category respective. The rapper from Houston has also won the Award of the public with the clip “Hot Girl Summer” in featuring with Nicki Minaj.

No chance for our French, Hatik, Ninho, and S. Pri Noir who have had the privilege and honour to represent our country in this prestigious ceremony.

Check out the complete list here :

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo — WINNER*

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown — WINNER*

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos — WINNER*

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guidance” — WINNER*

DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future f. Drake – “Like is Good”

H. E. R. f. YG – “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale f. Jeremih – “We Chill”

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby — WINNER*

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER*

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER*

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch- “The Box”