BET Awards 2020 : the complete list

A rather special evening.
Of course, the edition 2020 could not be organized in the same way as the previous ceremonies. This year, everything has been virtual. But the BET Awards are still awards to be very important for the world of rap and R&B, and more generally for the black community. If this year is special because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it is even more so with the events that have shaken America since the death of George Floyd on the 25th of may. The proof of this is that the ceremony was not only aired on BET, but also on CBS and that many benefits have been made in the spirit of Black Lives Matter.
Drake was seen as a favorite with six nominations in the evening of the 28th June, closely followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five each. Beyoncé, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj were also tied for third in nominations with four. Among the other candidates and notables were Travis Scott, Cardi B, Griselda, Migos, Rapsody and fire and Pop Smoke. Who came out the winner ?
Without big surprise, it is Roddy Ricch, who has won the Award of the year with “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” worn by one of the tubes of the year, “The Box”. He took the lead DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo. He succeeds to the top with Cardi B that had taken the award last year. Roddy Ricch has also won the award for revelation of the year, and rightly so.
Lizzo is well caught as she won the award of female artist of the year beating Beyoncé or Summer Walker, for example.
Among the other winners, we note Migos group of the year, Chris Brown for the title of ” artist of R&B but also for better collaboration with “No Guidance” featuring Drake.
If DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion have not had the title long-awaited album of the year, they have had the joy of being named artists of the year in their category respective. The rapper from Houston has also won the Award of the public with the clip “Hot Girl Summer” in featuring with Nicki Minaj.
No chance for our French, Hatik, Ninho, and S. Pri Noir who have had the privilege and honour to represent our country in this prestigious ceremony.
Check out the complete list here :
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H. E. R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo — WINNER*
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown — WINNER*
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos — WINNER*
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guidance” — WINNER*
DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Future f. Drake – “Like is Good”
H. E. R. f. YG – “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale f. Jeremih – “We Chill”
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby — WINNER*
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER*
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled f. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER*
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion f. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch- “The Box”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor — WINNER*
BEST NEW ARTIST
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch — WINNER*
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
Fever – Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyoncé
I Used to Know Her – H. E. R.
Kirk – DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch — WINNER*
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond – “Alright”
John P. Kee f. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me” — WINNER*
PJ Morton f. Le Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters – “Victory”
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae — WINNER*
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan — WINNER*
Omari Hardwick
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di Allo Winston
Marsai Martin — WINNER*
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
BEST MOVIE
Bad Boys for Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim — WINNER*
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajee Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles — WINNER*
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James — WINNER*
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Beyoncé f. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” — WINNER*
Ciara f. Lupita’nyong o, Ester Dean, City Girls & The The – “Melanin”
Layton Greene – “I Choose … ”
Lizzo f. Missy Elliott – “Temp”
Rapsody f. PJ Morton – “Afeni”
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Chris Brown f. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Future f. Drake – “Like is Good”
H. E. R. f. YG – “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion f. Nicki Minaj- “Hot Girl Summer” — WINNER*
Roddy Ricch- “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Heartless”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria) — WINNER*
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U. K.)
Stormzy (U. K.)
Ninho (France)
S. Pri Noir (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) — WINNER*
Celeste (U. K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U. K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)