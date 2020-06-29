BET awards 2020 : the daughter of Beyonce Blue Ivy, Assa Traoré rewarded… for a full list

The daughter of Beyonce and Assa Traoré award-winning

In full pandemic Covid-19, BET awards 2020 was well this June 28, 2020, but at a distance, the artists of what is left of the house. A ceremony marked by the coronavirus, but also the movement Black Lives Matter, which has gained momentum not only in america but all over the world, from the death of George Floyd. Among the winners, there are so Assa Traoréthe sister of Adama Traoré. The figure of the struggle against police violence and racism in France, which has managed to create a momentum of commitment among the youth with “Justice for Adama,” for the motto of the manifs got the Overall BET of the Good.

The commitment of Beyoncé has also been rewarded. For his work with the initiative BeyGOOD, the singer received the humanitarian award BET Awards 2020. And your daughter Blue Ivy Carter she also received an award. Then, in 2018, the girl was an auction of 19 000 dollars in the back of their parents, and that in 2019 it is believed to be the photographer of her mother with a photo session canon, which has lowered the price of HER BET with the stars of the mom. Why ? For their collaboration in the title Brown Skin Girl Beyonce by feat. with Wizkid & St Jhn. Drake, Chris Brown, Lizzo, Migos, or even Megan You Sire are also part of the list.

The winners of the BET Awards 2020

The album of the year : “Please, excuse me for Being Anti-social” – Roddy Ricch

The video of the year : DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More

Viewer choice of Coca-Cola: Megan Ti Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer

Best collaboration : Chris Brown ft. Drake – Any Guidance

Best female artist R&B/Pop : Lizzo

Best male artist R&B/Pop : Chris Brown

Best female artist Hip-Hop : Megan You Stallion

Best male artist Hip-Hop : DaBaby

Best group : Migos

Best new artist : Roddy Ricch Dr. Bobby Jones

Best artist in gospel music : Kirk Franklin – Only For Me

The price of HER BET : Beyonce Knowles ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – Brown Skin Girl

Video Director of the year : Teyana Taylor

Best movie : Queen & Slim

Best actress : Issa Rae

Best actor : Michael B. Jordan

Price Youngstars : Marsal Martin

Humanitarian award : Beyonce Knowles

The price of the Overall BET, Good : Assa Traoré

Best female athlete of the year : Simone Days

Best male athlete of the year : LeBron James

Best international artist : Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best new artist international : Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)