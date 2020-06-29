BET awards 2020 : the daughter of Beyonce Blue Ivy, Assa Traoré rewarded… for a full list

The daughter of Beyonce and Assa Traoré award-winning
In full pandemic Covid-19, BET awards 2020 was well this June 28, 2020, but at a distance, the artists of what is left of the house. A ceremony marked by the coronavirus, but also the movement Black Lives Matter, which has gained momentum not only in america but all over the world, from the death of George Floyd. Among the winners, there are so Assa Traoréthe sister of Adama Traoré. The figure of the struggle against police violence and racism in France, which has managed to create a momentum of commitment among the youth with “Justice for Adama,” for the motto of the manifs got the Overall BET of the Good.
The commitment of Beyoncé has also been rewarded. For his work with the initiative BeyGOOD, the singer received the humanitarian award BET Awards 2020. And your daughter Blue Ivy Carter she also received an award. Then, in 2018, the girl was an auction of 19 000 dollars in the back of their parents, and that in 2019 it is believed to be the photographer of her mother with a photo session canon, which has lowered the price of HER BET with the stars of the mom. Why ? For their collaboration in the title Brown Skin Girl Beyonce by feat. with Wizkid & St Jhn. Drake, Chris Brown, Lizzo, Migos, or even Megan You Sire are also part of the list.
The winners of the BET Awards 2020
The album of the year : “Please, excuse me for Being Anti-social” – Roddy Ricch
The video of the year : DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More
Viewer choice of Coca-Cola: Megan Ti Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer
Best collaboration : Chris Brown ft. Drake – Any Guidance
Best female artist R&B/Pop : Lizzo
Best male artist R&B/Pop : Chris Brown
Best female artist Hip-Hop : Megan You Stallion
Best male artist Hip-Hop : DaBaby
Best group : Migos
Best new artist : Roddy Ricch Dr. Bobby Jones
Best artist in gospel music : Kirk Franklin – Only For Me
The price of HER BET : Beyonce Knowles ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – Brown Skin Girl
Video Director of the year : Teyana Taylor
Best movie : Queen & Slim
Best actress : Issa Rae
Best actor : Michael B. Jordan
Price Youngstars : Marsal Martin
Humanitarian award : Beyonce Knowles
The price of the Overall BET, Good : Assa Traoré
Best female athlete of the year : Simone Days
Best male athlete of the year : LeBron James
Best international artist : Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Best new artist international : Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)