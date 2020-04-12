“Better to die standing rather than live on his knees”: the president of Belarus has defended the continuity of football in your country

The Premier League of Belarus it takes four dates are disputed and the Dinamo Brest, the team that Diego Maradona is the honorary president, not began in the best way. A defeat in front of the Slavia (1-0), a win against the Slutsk (1-0) and a tie before the Smolevichy-STI (1-1) positioned the team very far from the top. The leader of the tournament is the Torpedo BelAZ, which in its latest commitment exceeded 2 to 0 the Energetyk-BGU.