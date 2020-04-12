“Better to die standing rather than live on his knees”: the president of Belarus has defended the continuity of football in your country

While most of the sporting events in the world have been suspended for the propagation of the pandemic coronavirusin Belarus is still playing soccer and ice hockey.
“Better to die standing rather than live kneeling”, argued the president of the european nation, Alexander Lukashenkowho supports the decision to keep active those leagues. In fact, in the midst of the pandemic began a new season of football.
The official even participated in a contest amateur of ice hockey, which was attended by hundreds of spectators. In addition, the Government has refused to take emergency measures and even holds open the borders of the country of 9.5 million inhabitants.
It should be noted that Belarus not updated daily, the number of victims of the virus. The last official report was published last Friday when we recorded 94 positive cases.
Lukashenko he said that, given that the chains sports have nothing to show, this it is the ideal occasion to promote the league in their country. “I see what is happening in Russia, where some people are making a lot of money in betting because before did not know our teams” said the representative.
The Premier League of Belarus it takes four dates are disputed and the Dinamo Brest, the team that Diego Maradona is the honorary president, not began in the best way. A defeat in front of the Slavia (1-0), a win against the Slutsk (1-0) and a tie before the Smolevichy-STI (1-1) positioned the team very far from the top. The leader of the tournament is the Torpedo BelAZ, which in its latest commitment exceeded 2 to 0 the Energetyk-BGU.