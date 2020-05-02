Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) in negotiations to join Chris Pratt in a sci-fi film

(Relaxnews) – the actress of the series “G. L. O. W.” on Netflix could give a reply to Chris Pratt in “Ghost Draft”, a science-fiction film in development at Skydance and Paramount have announced the american media. The shooting is expected to be launched in September while the plot has not yet been fully unveiled.

After the small screen, in the direction of the court of the great for Betty Gilpin. The actress of the series “G. L. O. W.” would be in negotiations to join the cast of a science-fiction movie worn by Chris Pratt, unveiled the american media this Monday, August 19. Entitled “Ghost Draft” for the moment, the action film will bring together Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid”s Tale”) and J. K. Simmons is also in talks to join the cast.

The shooting should begin in September and take place in Atlanta in the United States to Iceland, under the direction of Chris McKay, the rélisateur of “Lego Batman, the movie”. The details regarding the role won by the american actress have not yet been released. The plot will follow the life of a man, brought up to fight and confront his past to save the fate of humanity as a whole, in much against aliens. J. K. Simmons could potentially play the father of the main character, played by Chris Pratt, advance to The Hollywood Reporter.

Skydance product and finance the project with Paramount for distribution. No release date has been mentioned.

After small roles in “Nurse Jackie” and “Masters of Sex”, Betty Gilpin has illustrated thanks to the series “G. L. O. W.”, whose third season comes out on Netflix since 2017 in which it holds one of the main roles alongside Alison Brie. In 2019, still on Netflix, it shared the poster of a romantic comedy “Isn’t It Romantic” alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. It will soon be to the poster of the horror movie “Grudge” by Nicolas Pesce, the 3 January 2020 in the United States.