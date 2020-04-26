Between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, it almost did not walk

They are inseparable since one year. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spin the perfect love and don’t hide it. No matter what can say Demi Moore, the couple seems determined to go forward. Except as this agreement has not always existed. A few years ago, the duo did not relish. It would even seem that the two actors hated each other. “Ashton and Mila were not at all friends during the filming of the series “That ’70s Show “. In fact, they could not even bear to work together. […] They were never accomplices on the board. Rather the reverse, “says one close to the site” Radar Online “.

Ahston Kutcher and Mila Kunis good friends

How could they go from enemies to engaged couples ? As the details of their friend, the young men would be reconciled little by little since the separation of Ashton Kutcher with Demi Moore in 2011 : “Mila was the first to bury the hatchet. […] She could see Ashton was going through a difficult period, and she contacted him. They have built a solid friendship, which was something new for her. “Logically, one would imagine then that the new friends are fallen in love with. A beautiful story that could well result in a wedding and, who knows, a baby in 2014.

Mila Kunis is she pregnant ?

Kate Middleton to Mila Kunis, rumors of pregnancy are going well. Except that prince William has just affirmed that his wife was not pregnant, bringing an end to weeks of speculation. Ashton Kutcher should take example on Will ? May well be, at least as the actress of ” Ted ” not expected to actually a baby and that the couple prefers to keep the information secret. It is still the case that, for the moment, none of the two has made a statement… and the tabloids began to lose patience.