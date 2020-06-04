Between Chris Pratt and the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, this is serious

Here almost a year now that Chris Pratt, the star of “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the galaxy” broke up with his wife, the actress Anna Faris. Now the toast of Hollywood is displayed with the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two Americans went to mass with Jack, 5 years old, the son of Chris Pratt, Sunday at a church in Los Angeles. Together, they went on to offer an ice cream. A small well-oiled for the photographers.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the first daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, a journalist whose star of “Total Recall” divorced after 25 years of marriage and a child in hiding with his baby sitter. Far from the torments of her parents, Katherine Schwarzenegger has a career as a quiet writer of books for children and beauty tips.

Introduce his son, an important step

For the last father’s day, she published a series of photos with his “Terminator” of dad :

“Chris is focused for the moment on the promotion of Jurassic World 2 in the world, and then he takes care of his son Jack. But as soon as he has free time, he spends with Katherine, ” said a source Entertainment Tonight.