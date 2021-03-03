Between sheets Mia Khalifa claims to enjoy “the good life”

The beautiful Mia Khalifa long ago shared a flirtatious photo showing her figure as she enjoys as she says “The Good Life” in a photo she posted on Twitter while resting on her bed between delicate sheets.

Each of the posts shared by Robert Sandberg’s wife always tends to have a great response from her followers, who are very aware of what she posts especially on Twitter which is where she is usually a little more direct about her opinions on any subject.

Known internationally as Mia Khalifa, the 28-year-old Sarah Joe Chamoun is a renowned model, entrepreneur, and former actress in films for the elderly who continues to conquer internet users thanks to her personality and charisma but above all the content she shares on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Today the name Mia Khalifa is related to a whole celebrity of social media and show Mandela even though a year ago she retired from the adult film industry, the beautiful model and entrepreneur have made a career under these areas especially selling content in which she appears is the protagonist, with calendars and photographs, some of them we can find in her OnlyFans.

In her publication on the microblogging service on March 5, 2019, she appears lying in what appears to be her room bed, this is because of the photographs she has in the bureau near her bed, where she appears next to her husband.

The model appears showing off two tiny garments, ta looks like they are a blouse as a top because it is quite short and the second at the bottom seems to be a short also quite short, she is bending one of her legs which we can see a little more raised than the second, one of her arms has stretched over her head while the other is stretched towards the direction of the photographer who surely was back then her partner and now husband.

Mia Khalifa has always been characterized by being an extremely flirtatious and above all daring woman, easily any post she makes where she appears will become a success and popular among her 23 million 100 thousand followers on Instagram and 3 million 600 thousand on Twitter respectively.

The model joined the microblogging service (Twitter) in September 2014, two years later on January 1, 2016, Mia Khalifa was sharing her first Instagram post to date has 2,076 posts, it is not known so far whether she has deleted something she has previously posted.

Khalifa’s post has so far 337 comments, 182 tweets cited, 504 retweets and more than 13 thousand 300 like’s, certainly its fans are always delighted with the content she shares on her social networks, even though it took two years for her to open an Instagram today has more than three times as many users as on Twitter.

Some of the internet users responded to the model with some entertaining memes, fortunately, Twitter lends itself for these actions some people take a little more lightly some things and issues, others were aware of the objects she had in the bureau such as her cell phone and a USB stick in addition to the portraits.

There could be no lack of Mia Khalifa fans who expressed her affection through tender images and heart emojis.