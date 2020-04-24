Beyoncé, a business angel active and formidable business woman

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, her stage name Beyoncé, is a star of the Gni, but also a business angel active in several societies, especially from the FoodTech. Here is his portrait of the investor.

A personal fortune of more than $ 400 million

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, her stage name Beyoncé, has a personal fortune estimated at more than $ 400 million dollars (data from Forbes). At the age of 38, the queen of Gni, which is part of the most powerful women in the world, has built its empire by singing, it is also a business woman and intuitive who has been involved in several entrepreneurial projects of choice.

Beyoncé, a woman of affairs on all fronts

Beyoncé began her career as an artist within the group Gni Destiny’s Child before embarking on a solo career with the phenomenal success that we know. Queen Beyas called by its fans, is a gifted song and dance, and also develops very quickly his business sense. In addition to its fees astronomical, his negotiations with Netflix and HBO to get out of the documentary flops, his appearances in advertisements for brands to fly high (Georgio Armani, American Express, L’oréal…), the star launched her own perfume brand in 2010 called ” Beyoncé Heat “. Some time later, she goes one step further by building his own production company Parkwood Entertainment.

A line of clothing with billionaire Philip Green

In 2014, Beyonce is teaming up with the chain dress TopShop the billionaire and magnate of the british fashion Philip Green, for co-founding Ivy Park, a clothing brand sports accessible to all budgets (prices start around 25 dollars), according to the will of Beyoncé. In fact, after a modest family, she always said not to forget her roots and want to offer products that are affordable for all his fans. In 2018, it will redeem the units from TopShop in Ivy Park.

1 as an investor alongside her husband Jay-Z

And if the years 2010 to 2014 were devoted to the foundation of his own business, 2014 marks a turning point for the star : it begins to invest in projects led by other entrepreneurs, and become investor – business angel. In 2014, it holds shares very important, in the service of music streaming called Tidal, founded by her husband Jay-Z.

A grand entrance in the capital of Uber

In 2015, the leaders of Uber suggest to the singer to perform a private concert for the employees of the company, subject to a fee of $ 6 million. The star agrees to a condition : to transform its character of stock-options to become a shareholder Uber. At the time, the startup is not publicly traded, the risk is there, but Beyoncé takes it. Later, at the time of its introduction on the market, the profit of the operation for Beyoncé will not be revealed, leaving free rein to all sorts of speculation. Some estimate it to be $ 9 million dollars, when others will use their imagination to around 300 million.

The mantra of Beyoncé : a world that is more healthy and accessible to all

After these experiences, Beyoncé was able to refine his investor profile. Participate in a better world with projects healthy and accessible to all : such are the new mantras of the business angel, which guide it in its choice of investment. In 2017, the birth of her twins, she is testing a nutritional program vegan fitness “22 days nutrition” of the coach Marco Borges. Seduced she invests in the capital of the company, in addition to the free advertising via social networks.

In the same spirit, Beyoncé is interested in WTRMLN WTR, which offers watermelon juice cold-pressed, with values such as respect for the product and the nature, as well as the fight against food waste, the fundamentals that regularly supports Beyoncé in an interview.

The star did not forget his craft of singer and place in 2016, $ 150,000 in SideStep, a platform for sale of products derived from concerts, and is even part of the list of early investors to the sides ofAston Kutcher, Snoop Dog or Justin Bieber.

Of regular donations to charities

Finally, Queen Bey also made a gift of his fortune in the distribution regularly the victims of natural disasters or for the benefit of education. No information is yet available regarding the possible involvement of the star in the fight against the health crisis of the Coronavirus, but we hope that it will be a gift, as is the case of many of the personalities currently.