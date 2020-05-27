Beyoncé: a new title on the way? Actually Beyoncé

Beyonce never does things by half. While the singer lent her voice to Nala for the movie “The Lion King”, the latter took the opportunity to release a new album entitled: “The Lion King : The Gift”. In it the artist puts the spotlight on the Africa. In fact, the documentary made on this opus has been broadcast on american television.

And it seems that Beyoncé does not want to stop in so good way. A few days ago, the artist has been sighted in the middle of a session working in the studio… The rumour spread on the web, and for internet users, there is no doubt, a new album is in preparation. In the comments, all are wondering what it might contain.