Beyoncé: a woman with a big heart!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: an engaged couple for the gala City Of Hope

The two big stars Beyoncé and Jay-Z, husband and wife to the city, take the time to work for the good cause. After having travelled through many rooms to the four corners of the world, the couple, glamour, took advantage of their fame to give a boost to an association. On 11 October 2018, so they were at the gala charity set up by City Of Hope. The latter is a research centre to advance on the disease that is cancer. There were also a few stars have come to give of their time, such as Rita Ora or Wiz Khalifa.

Queen B has done a benefit on the stage of the gala with no less than four songs, which had to delight the crowd of 1,200 people. It does not stop in so good way, because she has posted several pictures on the social network Instagram to raise public awareness to this great cause. According to the american magazine Forbes, the star will be able to contribute to the $ 6 million collected during this evening event.

Beyoncé: mobilized for the association Survivor Foundation

Beyoncé takes the side of generous and affectionate to his dad. Since young, she wants to help his neighbor. It is, therefore, as early as 2005 that she decided to create an association with Kelly Rowland, a member of the group Destiny’s Child with which she sings the last few years. They also include their mothers in this project close to their heart. Its purpose? Help to the most needy families. While hurricane Katrina has wreaked havoc, their association provides housing to the victims. They have set up a centre for young people, called “Knowles-Rowland”.

Other charitable activities of Beyoncé Knowles

Beyoncé continues to participate willingly in new community projects. It is as well as she sang with many personalities on the title “More Can I Give”, whose proceeds accrue to associations for children. In the same register, she sings with others on the song “Just Stand Up!”. This will be the single for the association Stand Up to Cancer. During her concerts, she calls his fans to donate non-perishable food in order to fight against hunger with “Show Your Helping Hand”.

A family in gold ?

The couple Beyonce – Jay-Z is often located in the top of the leaderboard for the title of couple of the most influential and rich of the world. A position that allows them to update their community work and their commitment to these projects with a big heart. Queen B is generous and gives the salary that she received for the film “Cadillac Records” in detox centres. Bravo!