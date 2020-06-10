Beyoncé about to BLM: “Remain aligned and focused”

Beyoncé warns against a relaxation of the intensity of the protests and the movement Black Lives Matter.

While the United States appears, at least in part, truly united for a rare time in a long time in the wake of the terrible tragedy involving George Floyd, death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, some stars remind us of the importance not to slow down the pace.

This is the case of Beyoncé Knowles, which seems to anticipate a slowdown in the wake of new allegations filed against ex-police officers involved in the tragic death of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin in the lead, and who believes that the fight for equality is still far from being won.

“The world is united in George Floyd. It is known that there is a long road ahead of us. Remain aligned and focused in our call for true justice “, written Beyoncé on Instagram, in a publication that is visually successful.

Beyoncé Knowles was also speaking in the wake of the death of George Floyd in may, stating that it was important not to “normalize the pain” that is felt after the whole world has witnessed this ” murder in the daylight “, is called “broken and sickened” by the tragedy.