Beyoncé agrees with Adidas | The Echos

Published on 5 apr. 2019 to 6h02

The race of “people” continues at the clothing brands. And Adidas scored points. The German company has just embarked with Beyoncé Knowles to revive the brand of the singer, Ivy Park.

“For me, it is a partnership like no one in his life,” said Beyoncé in a press release. Adidas has managed to push the boundaries of creativity. We share the same philosophy that places creativity, growth and social responsibility at the heart of our business. I am looking forward to revive and expand Ivy Park at the global level, in the company of a recognized leader and dynamic. “

Redemption at 100 %

Beyoncé keeps the property of Ivy Park, that it had acquired 100% in the last year . The artist had launched his brand of sportswear in 2016, in a joint venture with the uk distributor Topshop. But Philip Green, the boss of the parent company of Topshop, Arcadia Group, has been involved in the last year cases of harassment. Rather than being associated with that partner’s annoying, Beyoncé chose to redeem its units. But, since then, Ivy Park was in sleep.

The brand, which offers clothing and accessories, should be able to find a second wind. The partnership is also planning the launch of new products and Beyoncé will be one of the artistic directors of Adidas. For the German company, this is a nice shot, she raised the bar in the United States and is increasingly coming to compete with Nike on his land.

Jay-Z at Puma

“Beyoncé is an iconic artist, but also a business woman recognized. Together, we have the means to inspire change and support the next generation of creators, ” said, for his part, Eric Liedtke, responsible for the trademark for Adidas.

The goal will be to replicate the success of the brand with the three stripes with Yeezy, the collection of sneakers created by Kanye West. Beyoncé finds herself in competition with her husband, Jay Z, under contract with… Puma (just like Rihanna). While Kendrick Lamar has chosen, him, Reebok, the war of international stars was in full swing among the sports brands.