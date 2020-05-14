Beyoncé and Africa, for better and for worse – Young Africa

With a disc inspired by the remake of the film The Lion King, the american superstar recalls his inclination for the african continent. For better and for worse.





His last interview – or rather, his last monologue – dates back to August 2018 in the pages of US Vogue. A tirade autopromotionnelle in which Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter managed the feat of finding a symbolic socio-political in everything she does : her last pregnancy, her appearance at the festival Coachella a few months earlier… At the top of the manic control, they win the palm. Sacred Beyoncé ! The release of the remake of the Lion King is the occasion for another demonstration.

While the soundtrack to the film was led by composer Hans Zimmer, Beyoncé lends her voice to the character of Nala, the lioness who falls head over high heels of Simba, cat main. At the same time, she has taken advantage of the deal to release a more personal album, The Lion King : the Gift.

“It is a love letter to Africa. I wanted to ensure that one finds the best talent in the continent. The idea was not to use their music and interpret it in my way : I wanted to be authentic vis-à-vis what is beautiful in music in Africa “, she said before the cameras of the television network ABC.

Overdose marketing

On this album, Africa, especially Nigeria. It is that the Queen Bey has enlisted the stars of the most prominent music naija, sailing between afropop and afrobeats. Wizkid, Tekno, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi and Tiwa Savage are in the game. There is also a south african singer of “future ghetto punk” Moonchild Sanelly, the artist of dancehall in ghana Shatta Wale and the raiser of hits cameroonian Salatiel. Have they met the star ? No, if one believes Burna Boy.

For the for american-hollywood films, her rapper husband, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino (who plays Simba under his real name, Donald Glover), Kendrick Lamar, the trio of Major Lazer or Pharrell Williams responded to the call of the head of tribe. Not to mention his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in featuring on the title ” Brown Skin Girl “. This appearance of the heir, constantly put forward by Ms. Carter, guarantees the overdose marketing.

And the production, alongside Beyoncé and his sidekick american Derek Dixie, there are notably, and unsurprisingly, the makers of beats nigerians as P2J or Northboi Oracle, one of the accomplices of Wizkid. The beautiful world so for these thirteen songs interspersed with interludes taking up of the dialogues of the film. Verdict : if some of the jingles are to be discarded to the dustbin, the disc has something for us all to forget the productions loaded and convoluted that we had gotten used.

Priestess of the desert

But for His Excellency, Beyoncé, the strokes of brilliance never go without bad buzz. For a start, in the same interview with ABC, she claims to have invented, with this album, a whole new genre of music by relying on the collaboration between african producers and american. And a fluke, an ! that unleashes the social networks…

Then, on 19 July, online, on YouTube, the clip bombastic grouping the songs soporific to perfection “Spirit” and ” Bigger “, viewed over eleven million times in forty-eight hours. Scandal ! The artistic direction of this video, where she plays the priestesses in the desert (or savanna, your choice), has many similarities with the short film The House is Black : the Gift and the Curse, of Yannick Ilunga aka Petite Noir artist congolo-angolan, a native of Brussels and installed in South Africa. The same stage space, dancers dressed the same sails and blue of the same sails, red in the middle which signals a Beyoncé visibly inhabited by who knows what djinn.

You said repeat offender ? It is not always given to the poster of his tour, a year ago, which included an image of the cult film by the senegalese Touki Buki without that no mention is made of its author, Djibril Diop Mambéty… charges of plagiarism or even cultural appropriation (choreography, staging, etc), there is something to write on pavers about Beyoncé.

The montages of screenshots concordant between the two achievements video were quick to invade the social networks, followed by a sacred flood the media. And this, without the main interested party, Small Black, do not take the trouble to express themselves on the subject.

“Knowing him, I doubt that it came to react to all of this,” says a close collaborator of the artist. In all cases, Beyoncé has definitely made the continent of africa his hunting ground.

In the two clips, she is wearing outfits of the claw senegalese Tongoro or even the mask Lagbaja, while cowries, of the creative ivorian Lafalaise Dion. Cause for celebration may be. But, in the meantime, this new chapter of the saga “Beyoncé of Africa” is not more glorious than the previous. And, force, it becomes boring…

Savannah digital

This new version of the Lion King, barely out, already dominates the box office in 52 countries. Disney, in 1994, produced a classic, its more cost-effective, which has been reported to 968 million dollars and two oscars. The company, which has disbursed the sum of $ 260 million for this recovery in image synthesis, is already once again largely entry in its expense.

It is not surprising that this adaptation signed Jon Favreau, who is used to blockbusters (Avengers), meeting such a success. It is to relive all a plot, already well-thought – (inspired by Bambi as of Hamlet), with the impression of watching a wildlife documentary.

The episodes the major of history, like the death of Mufasa or the fight between Simba and Scar, are not suffering from the too-full of special effects. The felines and other animals of the savannah digital are rather expressive. And if we may regret that the magic of the cartoon is more, this film provides a different type of show, allowing us to literally dive in, thanks to the 3D, in a universe which should bluff the nostalgic and enchant the new generation.

