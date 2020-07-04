Beyoncé and beyond: the best music of the year 2020 – up to now

What of the six months, strange and wild it was.

We are only half way to 2020, and already it seems that this year has lasted a lifetime, no? With everything that is happening around us, it is difficult to keep track of the music for the departure in the last week, and even less in January.

The would you believe it if I told you that this was the same year that saw the release of albums, the latest of Selena Gomez and Kesha? Because, published, respectively, on days 10 and 31 of January, it is the honest truth. As we have said, wild.

But this is not because it is one of the years with the most unpredictable in modern history that there has been no good music to celebrate. (This means that we all hear very differently, but that is another story.) In this sense, we think that in the first half of this year, and to celebrate the results. we’ve kept in constant rotation.