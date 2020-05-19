Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, stronger than anything in “Bigger” – News Beyoncé

A double clip. This was released Beyoncé with “Bigger”. While the singer has already unveiled the first version of the “Spirit”, the latter chose to mix in another clip. Creating therefore a video longer. Both songs are from his latest album, “The Lion King: The Gift”. An album produced in parallel in the feature film Disney.

In this new project, Beyoncé is, of course, inspired by the movie but also of the African continent. With, she wanted to declare his flame to all these countries that matter to it. In the video, we see the young woman surrounded by her dancers in a paradisiac scenery. But, another very important person is at his side, his daughter Blue Ivy Carter.