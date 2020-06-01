Beyoncé and Dr. Dr. clamoring for justice after the death of George Floyd

Posted on May 31, 2020 at 15h19 by Ben

A few hours after the death of George Floyd, the United States accuse the coup. The protests, sometimes tinged with violence, a growing number of to the four corners of the country, and celebrities take their turn at the floor to react on this tragedy. Lately, these are Beyoncé and Dr. Dr. who wished to express themselves, without taking of gloves.

Also read : George Floyd, who was killed by the police, was a rapper close to DJ Screw

“This is crazy “

Guest of the show Young Money Radio, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dr. has expressed his pain after the death of George Floyd : ” You know, to be honest, I find it a little weird to do this interview today, because of everything that is happening in this moment. I have the impression that… I almost feel that we would have been able to direct all of this. George Floyd, this situation hurts me in the skull. I feel as if this police officer had put his knee on our neck at all, I mean black men. It is very painful because it continues. Ca continues and it is something like : “That is what we are going to be able to do to make it stop ? That is what is supposed to happen ?” “.

Asked about the arrest of the police officer Derek Chauvin (having pressed his knee on the neck of Floyd long minutes during and since indicted for ” manslaughter “ and ” act cruel and dangerous that caused the death “Dr. says that this is still not enough : ” The thing most crazy in all this […] he has his knee on the neck of the type for all this time, and he doesn’t care. He has hands in pockets, and it might as well be put to siffloter. It is completely insane. “

#liberated A photo published by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) the March 7, 2016 At 22: 21 PST

Beyoncé also rise

In the margin of Dr., Beyoncé took the time to express themselves on social networks, in a message net, demanding justice after the death of George Floyd : ” We need justice for George Floyd. We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken, écoeurés. We can’t trivialize this pain. […] I am sure that you feel desperate by the racism that takes place in the United States at the present time. More killings fools. […] We can no longer look away. “