Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy look the same now as two drops of water

The image of Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes or Shiloh and Brad Pitt, Blue Ivy is one of the children of stars which resemble in a striking manner to their parents. For the New Year, thewas the eldest daughter of superstars Beyoncé and JAY-Z posed alongside her mother and Megan Thee Stallion on two photographs published on Instagram.

While on the second photograph, the young girl wears a big smile, the first shows us how the child of 7 years old to be like her mom. With this look over the shoulder and that sweet smile, Blue Ivy is the spitting image of Queen B, 23 times winning a Grammy.

Beyoncé ⌘ C Blue Ivy ⌘ V pic.twitter.com/YQ6AAHvZvV — beyoncé (@okyonce) January 1, 2020

A montage made by a user on Twitter has confirmed that the girl is the spitting image of her mother at the same age. Disturbing non ? The one who celebrates his birthday on the 7 January shows the facial features almost identical to those of her famous mother. On social networks, many users consider it to be over and him promising a great future and a great career, like that of her birth.

On the last draft of Beyoncé, an album inspired by the remake by shooting in real Lion King, Blue Ivy made his first appearance noticed on the fifteenth title, entitled ” Brown Skin Girl “. She chantonné a few verses and, above all, is displayed in the clip of ” Spirit “. His career is already launched.