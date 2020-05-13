Beyoncé and her father: a relationship of a sawtooth – Actu Beyoncé

Beyoncé and her father: a relationship that stretches from the years 2000

In 1999, Beyoncé made the acquaintance of the american rapper Jay-Z, with whom she married and build a family. At the time of this idyll, Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, opposes this union. Then-manager of Destiny’s Child, the father of Beyoncé refuses to see his daughter in a relationship with Jay-Z.

Statements polemics

In 2010, Mathew Knowles goes to the statements and polemics. In 2017, it shows, for example, the greatest weakness of his daughter (to learn how to speak in public). A year later, he advances the skin color clear of Beyoncé as one of the main reasons for the success of the planetary star.

A reconciliation in 2018

Shortly after these comments, Mathew Knowles and Beyoncé have managed to calm tensions. In a concert given by the singer, father and daughter, materialized their reunion with a hug. The result, no doubt, in an upcoming episode.