Beyoncé and Jack Dorsey agree to pay $ 6 million to COVID-19 Terrain

Beyoncé and her charitable foundation BeyGOOD have promised $ 6 million for the fight against the new coronavirus.

The 38-year-old announced the important contribution in a press release, which has been shared with Digital Music News. BeyGOOD currently supports “organizations that are on the ground 24h / 24 and 7d / 7”, including Bread of Life, based in Houston (that mainly provides meals to the homeless), Batavia, United Memorial Medical Center in New York and Matthew 25: Ministries (provides food, clothing, shelter and medicine to people in need), among others.

This new funding of $ 6 million will reach the mental health organizations and help them to help those who need support. More precisely, UCLA, Los Angeles, will receive funding to develop digital resources that are designed to reduce stress and anxiety, while a portion of the money will also benefit the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI), and to Houston, New Orleans, New York City, and the divisions of Detroit.

Beyonce, like Rihanna and Jay-Z, has joined the initiative #startsmall the CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey to make the gift. Dorsey has previously expressed its intention to contribute $ 1 billion to the relief COVID-19.

In addition, the declaration of Beyonce and BeyGOOD has once again underlined the disproportionate impact of the crisis of the sars coronavirus on the “communities of color”, who are “underserved” and had “missing funding for education, housing and health” before the start of the national pandemic.

Beyoncé had already raised the issue in a clip played for Lady Gaga and One World: Together at Home of the world health Organization. an event. “This virus is killing Blacks at an alarming rate”, she said.

In recent weeks, Rihanna and her Foundation, the Clara Lionel have also made relief donations of great value against sars coronavirus. The first large-scale humanitarian aid of Rihanna COVID-19 arrived at the end of last month, when she gave $ 5 million to various relief organizations, including $ 700,000 were specifically for the fans.

Two weeks ago, Rihanna took her first charitable commitment COVID-19 with a commitment of $ 4.2 million, and a further contribution of $ 6.2 million; the two were in partnership with Jack Dorsey.

The husband of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, gave him the funds (with Rihanna and Dorsey) via his Shawn Carter Foundation. However, it has been criticized by later when he started to put its employees on leave and to reduce wages.

To this day, health professionals have diagnosed nearly 2.8 million cases of coronavirus in the world; more than 193, 000 people have died of the virus, while only about 765,000 people were completely restored.