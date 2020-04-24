Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrate their 12 years of marriage today !

The diva Beyonce and her man Jay-Z are celebrating today their 12 years of marriage and of love ! It tells you more.

This fact already 12 years that Beyonce and Jay-Z have said YES ! After a dozen years of marriage and love, the passion is always waiting for you.

The couple the most famous of the music industry is united in 2008. However, Beyonce and Jay-Z were already in a relationship for 3 years.

Today they are the proud parents of 3 children ! Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy make the happiness of their parents !

Besides, we can discover the whole family and the lives of the two artists in the documentary “Homecoming: a film by Beyonce “. It is out there are a year, in April 2019.

Finally, if the couple in a dream for the fans, their history has experienced ups and downs. Here is the story of the couple in the most iconic of the music industry.

Beyonce and Jay-Z : the history of a passion

The couple met while Beyonce was only 18 years old. This last made a cardboard box with her group Destiny’s Child.

Jay-Z is old 30 years old and is a rapper recognized in the field. The latter falls under the spell of the singer while it was recording a duet with Amil.

However, the father of Beyonce is opposed to this relationship ! It will only begin dating a year later.

But it is only in 2002 the couple formalizes their relationship. First of all with the clip “Bonny&Clide “ where they appear to be very complicit.

And then in the clip of the singer “Crazy in love “. Here, there are no more doubts about their relationship !

However, it will have to wait 2008 for the young lovers decide to marry. But this is only in 2012 that the couple decided to start a family.

But if the story seems nice, it is nothing. In effect, the couple has had to overcome some difficulties.

In particular the multiple rumors about the infidelity of Jay-Z. But the couple always ends up to be more in love than ever with each of their appearances.

Talented, rich and famous, the couple Beyonce-Jay-Z has surely still beautiful days before him.