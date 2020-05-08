Beyoncé and Jay-Z, M. Pokora and Christina Milian…: Top 5 couples of singers – Actu Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The torque Housing is the dream of millions of fans since the early days of its history, in 2003. To them two, Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé weigh millions of dollars. Real stars in the charts or on the stage, they have become icons.

It all begins in 2002, when Jay-Z met Beyoncé for him to propose a duet, “03 Bonnie & Clyde”. The rapper is charmed by the young woman, but their romance will start only a year later, when Queen B will be over the age of 18. They formalize their relationship by leaving the hit “Crazy in Love”.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were married in 2008 and they spin the perfect love. The couple of superstars decides to renew his wedding vows 10 years later. In June 2018, a new panic the Canvas : the Carter’s have released a joint album. Comprised of nine titles, “Everything Is Love” has the effect of a bomb in the world of music. Tours, albums, clothing… The couple built an empire that nothing and nobody can dissolve it. Not even the infidelity of Jay-Z.

Matt Pokora and Christina Milian

M. Pokora and Christina Milian also form a couple as the music gathers. Nothing predicted that the american singer falls in love with the Frenchy. And yet, today they are the proud parents of a little Isaiah. The two artists first met in August 2017, on the Côte d’azur. The agreement between the two is immediate. Matt and Christina will end by no longer leaving. On the red carpet or even on social networks, they followed the declarations of love.

In January 2018, Matt Pokora decides to take a break in her career and moved with his beautiful, in Los Angeles. When it is back on the front of the stage, in 2019, it is always accompanied by his favorite singer as the performer of “Fallen” shines. Christina Milian even makes an appearance in super sexy in her video clip “Ooh Na Na”. The couple that makes you dream all the French is now more filled than ever thanks to the daughter of the singer, Purple, but also thanks to their son, Isaiah, born on the 20th of January last.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and her producer husband, Swizz Beatz, are parts of the stars are very discreet who live their love hidden. The two lovebirds met in 2008, while the rapper was married to another. Two years later, they organize a beautiful wedding in Corsica. Since, they are flowing happy days with their two sons Egypt and Genesis, and have the air love like the first day.

Cardi B & Offset

The relationship of Cardi B and Offset a passion of millions of fans in the world! The two rappers have the common vocation of hip-hop. Everything was done very quickly between the two lovebirds. They got a couple early 2017 and are married soon enough, in September of the same year. A few months later, Cardi B announces her pregnancy and gives birth to a baby girl, named Kulture, on July 10, 2018.

But all is not rosy in the love life of the rapper. Offset admits to the infidelity that drives Cardi B to the exit… To finally forgive him in January 2019. The two rappers have released a duo of ultra-hot, in April 2019, “Clout”, in which they settle their accounts with the haters.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were initially very good friends. It is at the time of their collaboration on “Señorita” that the two singers are getting closer. The clip super sexy of their hit shows more accomplices than ever. For internet users, there is no doubt they are together. They will wait a few weeks later to formalize their love at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019. Since then, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are full of praise on each other and do not hesitate to talk about their relationship.