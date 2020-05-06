Beyoncé and Jay-Z out with Blue Ivy at the Super Bowl

Sunday, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were in Miami to attend the Super Bowl. Their eldest daughter Blue Ivy was on their side.

New family outing for Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Sunday, 2 February 2020, the pair of stars was in Miami to attend the Super Bowl, an event that was won by the Chiefs to Kansas City to face the San Francisco 49ers. Spotted in the stands of Sun Life Stadium, the singer of 38 years, and the rapper of 50 years were accompanied for the occasion of their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

Wearing a leather jacket and black boots, the 8 year old girl was photographed while she was visiting the stadium with his famous father. Hair nattés and iPhone in hand, the big sister of the twins, Rumi, and Sir (2 years and a half) is then amused to do the hop while Jay-Z was taking a picture, before a workout to make passes.

Jay-Z is a business man, to projects challenged

The presence of the Carter family to the Super Bowl has nothing to do with chance. If Beyoncé had animated the concert of the mid-time in 2013, Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation have recently entered into a partnership with the NFL. The american star is now in charge of defining the strategy of the sports event in terms of musical entertainment, as announced by the “New York Post“in August last year. Shakira is signed with Roc Nation, which explains his presence on the stage this year.

Jay-Z also oversees the projects of the campaign for the NFL “Inspire Change”, which fights against social injustice and after many protest movements. One remembers in particular Colin Kaepernick, former player of the 49ers, who had refused to kneel during the american national anthem to protest against racism and police violence towards minorities. Returned to the NFL, is without a club since 2016.

The partnership of Jay-Z with the NFL is thus double-edged : while some welcome the two parties agree to take things forward, others see this collaboration as a betrayal. Following the censorship of Colin Kaepernick, many artists had refused to go on stage to perform during the halftime of the Super Bowl, like Rihanna, Pink or Cardi B. incorporating Jay-Z into their projects, the organisers of the NFL hope to do more wiping of refusal and restore their image.

