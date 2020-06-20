Beyoncé and Jay-Z, rare appearance with her twins

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were photographed Friday afternoon, the departure of a private jet in the Hamptons.

The vacation time seems to have come for Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Friday, June 19, 2020, the singer of 38 years, and the rapper, 50 years of age have been photographed when he got off his private jet, has just arrived in the Hamptons (New York). A favorite destination for the pair of stars, which has the habit of going there in the summer for many years.

Accompanied by his helpers, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also, and especially, with their three children, Blue Ivy (8 years old) and the twins Rumi and Sir, who have celebrated the 13 of June of 3 years. The nipple in the mouth, the little Lord was in the arms of her father, adorned in a white t-shirt and a bermuda blue. The adorable Rumi she was huddled in the arms of his mother, dressed in pink and distorted face of the noise of the plane’s engines.

As the interpreter of “Lemonade”, it is necessary to observe their loved ones understand who she was, when it went unnoticed. Beyoncé was covered from head to toe, protected by a mask, and the use of the hood of his sweatshirt. A clear intention to do as little as possible…

Read : Jay-Z releases a tribute to George Floyd in many american newspapers

Read : Beyoncé, your letter inflamed to bring to justice Breonna Taylor